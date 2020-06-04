comscore Work from home: A look at top video calling applications | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • Work from home: A look at top video calling applications available right now
News

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications available right now

Features

Work from home does not mean that you cannot have an interaction like meeting your colleagues in person. These apps will help you get connected in real-time.

  • Published: June 4, 2020 5:58 PM IST
Zoom Mobile

Photo: Zoom

Video conferencing as a term was mostly synonymous with Skype. However, the COVID-19 lockdown and work from home scenario has made us look beyond Skype and embrace video conferencing apps for connecting with friends, acquaintance and colleagues. With cheaper access to data and devices with high resolution cameras, video calling is literally having a moment of reckoning right now. The best part here is that there are multiple players in this segment offering unique solution for different use case. Also Read - Work from home: A look at Twitter, Square, Facebook, Google and Microsoft's long-term plan

Work from home: Video calling apps for enterprises

This is a segment that has seen an unprecedented demand in the past few months. Zoom is the surprise superstar during this work from home phase but there are others trying to catch up as well. These services are meant for teams that go in double or triple digits and are doing work from remote location. These platforms also make it easier to organize your calls and take notes on the fly. They are also accessible across platforms and device is never is a restriction. Also Read - Work from home: Essential gadgets and gear to maintain productivity and health

Zoom: Champion of Work from home

That brings us to Zoom, the goldstar of this moment. If you are working from home then there is a fair chance you used Zoom at least once to connect with your colleagues. Zoom simplifies the process of connecting in a big way. All you need is to click on the link and then get connected either via the browser or the app. With free tier, Zoom lets you add up to 100 participants and run a call for as long as 40-minute per group. This includes HD voice and video and screen sharing as well. Zoom does have security issues but its enterprise options starting at $14.99 per month is more suitable for large organizations. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams entered as the scene as a challenger to Slack in the team communication space. Now, it has become the go to platform for collaboration with over 44 million daily active users. It is a chat first interface designed for people to collaborate with their colleagues across teams and verticals. It adds additional tools like video conferencing and meetings and sharing screen as well. It takes some of the key elements of Slack and tops it with Skype for Business for an all new communication platform. It is available only to Microsoft Office 365 customers.

How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

Also Read

How to use Zoom for video conferencing and virtual meetings

Google Meet

Google, as always, is a laggard in this space. The company behind Hangouts did not jump into this space immediately. However, there are a number of organizations who still rely on Google Suite of applications for work. For video conferencing, Google introduced a new service called Hangouts Meet. The tool is designed for all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally. With Google Meet, you can host meetings with a large set of users, up to 250 participants per call. It also allows for live streaming for up to 1,00,000 viewers within a domain.

Work from home: Video calling apps for social connection

Not all of the calls while working from home needs to be done via an enterprise grade service. For calls that are about simplicity and quick connection, there are some consumer tools that do a really good job. There are a number of these apps available right now. Here is a look at some of them.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used application in the world with over two billion users worldwide. The service is so popular that if your friend or colleague has a smartphone then they should have the app installed on their device. WhatsApp makes it easier to make voice or video calls even on slow bandwidth connection. The only downside of WhatsApp is that anyone with your mobile number can call you. It offers end-to-end encrypted calls and is obviously the easiest app to use.

Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

Also Read

Houseparty: How to use the viral video chat app and play games

Facebook Messenger

The second app that is as popular as WhatsApp is Facebook Messenger. It also offers voice and video calling options and if your friend is on Facebook, they must be on Messenger as well. It also offers group options and allows you call a large number of users at once.

FaceTime

If you have an iDevice then FaceTime is a no-brainer. The best advantage of FaceTime is that it works seamlessly across iPhone, iPad and Mac. It also supports group chat function where you can add up to 32 users. In order to use FaceTime, you will need an iPhone, iPad or Mac and an associated Apple ID or compatible number.

Google Duo

Google Duo is probably one of the most versatile video calling service. It works really well and the quality is among the best out there. Duo is free to use and is available for a variety of devices. From easy sign up to quality calling experience, Duo has got most basic things covered.

Houseparty

This is not the most popular video calling app in India but Houseparty‘s significance or clever features cannot be discounted. The app went viral during COVID-19 lockdown and has been around since 2018 but has caught attention in a big way. Houseparty is not just a video calling service but also the one that treats it as a face to face social network. It is available across iOS, Android, macOS and Chrome.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 5:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
News
Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

News

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro available with 1,500 discount offer

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro available with 1,500 discount offer

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store

Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Related Topics

Related Stories

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Features

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity
Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Features

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Oppo Camera Phone in India

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन पर दे रही डिस्काउंट, कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं फोन

Realme X3 स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Samsung भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट, ये हैं खूबियां

जियो दे सकती है Disney+ Hotstar VIP का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन, जारी किया टीजर

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
News
Mitron app could return to Google Play Store
Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro set to go on sale in India tomorrow
Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test
Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users

News

Microsoft update to roll out Edge browser for all Windows users
Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, offers and more