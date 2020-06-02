Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Work from Home is the new normal. Even in the post-COVID world, a lot of us are likely to continue with remote work. While going to the office and working from an elaborate setting is a de facto thing, you will need to replicate some of those elements to work well from home. You don’t necessarily need to create a home office to get going in this situation. However, if you see yourself working from home for a really long time even in the future, then it might make more sense. Also Read - Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown: Duolingo, Skillshare and more

At BGR India, we are all getting around this new normal. Employers are struggling to create a work from home strategy while employees are struggling to balance their time between work from home and work for home. If you are someone who is working from their couch or bed then you should immediately stop. This is not going to work in the long term and it will affect your health in a big way. While some say that working out of pajamas is not ideal, we would leave it up to you.

Work from home: Important things to keep in mind

Regardless of how and where you work, the most important thing is the desk. Even if you are working from home, we recommend that you get yourself a comfortable chair and desk. If you are getting a desk now, we suggest a standing desk would be a great option. Also get a chair that is comfortable to sit for long hours and has great support for your back. Herman Miller and Steelcase are two of the brands that offer great designs. However, we recommend checking multiple options and get one that suits your needs and budget.

While a good chair and desk will simplify the process of getting ready for work from home, we also recommend that you get technology to work for you. Technology should always be used in such a way that it works for you and not the other way around. After over two months of lockdown, we have realized that there are plenty of essential gadgets and gear that simplify work from home. Here are some of them that you should get right now.

Laptop or Desktop

A computer of any kind, be it laptop or desktop, is definitely the most essential gadget while working from home. We recommend a laptop over desktop if you live in areas with frequent power cuts and no access to backup power source. There is a fair chance that your employer would have provided you with a company laptop. However, if you did not then there are a lot of great options out there. Apple MacBook Air is the most universally loved and recommended laptop for most users.

If you belong to camp Windows, there are options such as Dell XPS 13 or Lenovo X1 Carbon. On the affordable side of things, there is Dell Inspiron, Lenovo Ideapad lineup that offer great value. You can also look at HP ProBook or Dell Latitude lineup for enterprise-grade machines. Lastly, if your work is entirely on the web then Chromebook won’t be a bad option. Some might even argue that even an iPad would suffice for them. With the new keyboard and mouse support, we won’t argue against that notion.

Reliable Internet and WiFi Router

If a laptop or desktop becomes an important tool then reliable internet becomes the means to get things done. In order to make it possible, we recommend that you look for a reliable Internet Service Provider. While mobile data networks have seen significant improvement in the country, it is better to get yourself a wired broadband connection. During work from home, this would help you work reliably and also make sure that you get a quality router for wireless connection.

Headphones

We cannot recommend a quality headphone or earbuds enough for good use. We have been using headphones ranging from Sony WH-1000XM3 to Xiaomi Mi Wireless Earphones 2 and those that come bundled with smartphones. If you use a MacBook and also use an iPhone, we recommend getting an AirPods or AirPods Pro. This will allow you to seamlessly connect with devices in the Apple ecosystem seamlessly. It is also recommended that you invest in a good pair of headphones (preferably wireless) that work with a number of devices.

Webcam

If you use a laptop then you probably don’t need a webcam for your video calling experience. However, if you use a desktop then you should get yourself a webcam as well. A good quality webcam will help you present yourself on a call and offer insights without any issue.

External Hard Drive

If you are a creative professional then the importance of an external storage device cannot be underscored. In a situation where you cannot store some file on the main device, an external device will come handy.

Additional Gadgets

In addition to gadgets recommended above, we also think you should get gadgets such as a keyboard and mouse. An external keyboard will not only help you type faster but also in an efficient way. While an external mouse would supplement your laptop’s trackpad. In a situation where the trackpad is bad, the external mouse will become a saviour.