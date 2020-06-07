Work from home: Wireless headphones under Rs 5,000 worth buying

Since March this year work from home has become the accepted trend. And with the restrictions easing up in most parts of the world, people are likely to continue with remote work. Because of which people are looking to upgrade their chairs, laptops need improvement and they are looking to create a work-like space inside their home. These past few months, we’ve also seen video calls becoming the go-to medium for meetings or just catching up office folks. To get this done, you’ll need a quality pair of headphones. Here’s a list of some of those which cost below Rs 5,000 in the market. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review: A deal you can't miss

Oppo Enco M31

The Oppo Enco M31 features a short cord with a neckband that is worn around the user’s neck. This wireless neckband is made of a metal coat with liquid silicone rubber, making it feel light and comfortable. can transmit data up to 990kbps, via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earphone comes with a 9.2mm audio driver, with an independent bass chamber. M31 comes equipped with an AI-based noise-cancellation feature so that the caller’s voice is more audible. With the IPX5 standard, these earphones are resistant to splashes of water and sweat. It only takes 10 minutes to charge. Also Read - Realme patent reveals design of new truly wireless earbuds

Price: Rs 1,999 Also Read - Noise Shots Rush wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, features

Sony WI-XB400

Sony’s wireless earphones feature a lightweight neckband offering comfort to those wearing it for long duration. It has got an in-line remote which lets you play, stop, adjust the volume for call. You can even skip through tracks. Like most earphones these days, the WI-XB400 can be charged 10 minutes to get 60 minutes of playback. Sony claims it has packed these earphones with extraa bass. So if you like to hear some tunes while working, that’s not a bad option.

Price: Rs 3,499

Sennheiser CX150BT

The earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity which offers fast and reliable performance.You can connect 2 devices with the CX150BT simultaneously. It also comes with a 3-button inline remote and mic, which lets you handle all your calls and pairing functions. These earphones claim to come with 10-hour battery life and portable design with support for fast charging.

Price: Rs 4,990

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless Z recently. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, 110ms low latency and IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z comes with support for Qualcomm aptX HD and high-definition audio codecs. Furthermore, the wireless earphones also support Qualcomm’s proprietary cVc noise cancellation tech for better audio during phone calls.

Price: Rs 1,999

Realme Buds Wireless

It is a wireless earphone Bluetooth headset with a mic.Its compact design weighs only 30 grams which makes it easy to wear. The earphones come with a large 110mAh battery and offers support for magnetic earbuds with auto-off feature. Its in-line remote includes a 3-button and a mic. It allows you to directly control music, phone calls, and voice assistant.

Price: Rs 1,799