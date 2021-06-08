comscore WWDC 2021: Exciting iOS, iPadOS features Apple fanatics would like
WWDC 2021: Exciting iOS, iPadOS features Apple fanatics would like

WWDC 2021 just took place to launch the new iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS versions. Here's what's exciting this year.

It’s that time of the year. The time when Apple helps us chase away the summer blues and conducts its annual event: WWDC, aka, Worldwide Developers Conference. While the name is all geeky and you might lose some interest here, you must know that’s not entirely the case. You get to witness the arrival of the new iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS that brings a number of new features to our plates. Also Read - iOS 15 vs Android 12: Which OS platform brings the most changes this year?

And some are noteworthy, enough to get the Apple fanatics excited and eager to try them on. This year is no different. Therefore, here’s a look at the features that are worthy of your attention. Also Read - iOS 15 effect: Old iPhone models that could now gain more resale value in second hand market

Exciting features introduced during WWDC 2021

FaceTime for non-Apple users

FaceTime has been the OG platform for iPhone and other Apple products users, which has been an exclusive place to communicate. This is finally changing. With iOS 15, FaceTime can now be used by Android and Windows users. There isn’t a standalone app for this but Apple users can now invite others to join a FaceTime call by sending them a link. Also Read - iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple brings iOS 15 to this 2015 smartphone

The link can be shared via messages, Mail, Calendar, or other third-party apps. Once received, people can join the call via their web browser on their phones or PCs. This will help Apple compete with the likes of popular video calling platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams by not being restrictive. The functionality will ensure privacy by being end-to-end encrypted.

Safari Extensions for iPhone, iPads

Apple is now bringing Safari extensions to iPhone and iPad users to finally include the added functionality that web extensions provide people with.  This includes ads blockers, VPN, coupon finders, and more. The inclusion comes after it was previously available for Mac users.

People will also get to use universal extensions that will work across Macs, iPhones, and iPad alike.

More descriptive Apple Maps

The idea of navigating will become more interesting as Apple Maps now comes with more details of cities, roads, buildings, and more. If you are using Maps through CarPlay, the app will provide a somewhat 3D view to help in finding a particular destination with much more ease.

apple maps ios 15

Plus, there’s the new night-time mode with moonlight glow, custom made landmarks, and more to help in a better view of the world.

Live text

Yes, Android got it first. But, the ability to look for texts in a photo and search for it is bound to make iPhone users excited. The Camera app will also support the feature of looking at texts and copying them so that you don’t important information that you just saw.

live text ios 15

This new Google Lens feature for Apple users is also applicable for handwritten texts allowing you to copy something written on the whiteboard onto your phone and search more about it.

Siri can now multitask

Siri has got some new features to make using a virtual assistant easier than ever. Its assistance can now be taken offline. Siri’s capabilities have also been improved and it can now juggle between a number of your requests without slacking.

Your commands will be heard immediately even if they are back to back.

Share what you watch

Apple’s SharePlay will help you share with the ones you care about. This is a FaceTime feature that will allow you to share what you are watching or listening to. So you can now share your favourite song or movie with others so that you can enjoy the content together.

iOS 15 SharePlay feature

This is one way of staying close to each other virtually in today’s times. The feature will work across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and comes with various controls to keep things in sync.

Better iPad multitasking

Here’s another way to improve your iPad experience. iPadOS 15 brings the Split View feature that enables people to multitask with just a single tap. There’s also support for new keyboard shortcuts for those using an external keyboard. This further eases out things for people.

ipados 15

Another feature that improves an iPad’s multitasking skills is Quick Note. This allows you to make notes from anywhere on your iPad so that you can quickly jot down an important phone number someone told you.

Apple wants you to focus

Apple cares for you and wants you to focus. Hence, the Focus feature, when enabled will keep you away from unnecessary distractions.

You can go for different categories, be it suggested or personalised to only receive notifications from a particular one. For example, if you have it focus on work, you will only receive messages from people associated with work. This feels like something one wouldn’t mind.

Share your health details with others

iPhone and Apple Watch will now be able to share your health status with people you trust. This will allow them to help understand your health and wellness conditions and extend a hand of support and hand.

The person you share the information with will see it in the form of insights and trends to get a better idea of a person’s condition.

What iOS/iPadOS/macOS/watchOS features have attracted you? Let us known in the comments below.

  Published Date: June 8, 2021 5:52 PM IST

