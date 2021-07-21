Microsoft Xbox Game Pass is getting a fresh batch of games this month. While the first batch had seven new games, the fresh batch which will likely be the final batch will add tons of games to the platform. The third batch of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass will include a total of 12 games. Although there are some old titles, a few brand new ones will make entry too. Here is the list of titles to be added this month and the big games on Xbox Game Pass arriving in August 2021. Also Read - Top 5 Minecraft Mobile seeds to build a world and where to find them

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the end of July

As mentioned earlier, Xbox will bring a total of 12 titles, some new, some old to the Game Pass subscription service. Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming week. Also Read - Windows 11 early preview: Windows goes young

July 20

Battlefield V (Cloud, via EA Play)

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, PC)

July 22

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, PC)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, PC)

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, PC)

July 26

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud, Console)

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud, Console)

July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S)

July 29

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, PC)

Omno (Cloud, Console, PC)

Project Wingman (PC)

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, PC)

Interestingly, the Microsoft Flight Simulator which is already available on Game Pass for PC is getting a unique aircraft called the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital. The aircraft is designed in collaboration with non-profit org Orbis International.

While this is good news for subscribers, the new games will replace a few titles on Game Pass (which has usually been the case). The following games will be removed from the platform on July 31- t Lurks Below (Console and PC), The Touryst (Cloud, Console, and PC), and UnderMine (Cloud, Console, and PC).

That said, Xbox Game Pass will be adding a variety of new games to the service in August, a few of which are worth looking for. Here’s the list-

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in August 2021

Hades

Hades, the roguelike action dungeon crawler game which was exclusive to PC and Nintendo Switch will pave its way to Microsoft’s gaming platform. Supergiant Games’ critically acclaimed title earned BAFTA Games Award for Best Game 2021. Subscribers will be able to check out the game and play it for free from August 13.

12 minutes

Another unique entry to Xbox Game Pass will be Luis Antonio’s adventure game- 12 minutes. The game includes Hollywood star cast James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. This interactive thriller game is about a man trapped in a 12-minute time loop. Players are required to use skills to find a way and break the loop. As noted by GameRant, 12 minutes high profile voice cast, and the unique premise has led the game to garner much attention. The game will be released on Xbox Game Pass on August 19.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2, Double Fine’s mindful adventure will be available on Game Pass from August 25. As cited by early reviewers, Psychonauts sequel begins following the events of the VR game Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. The new title is all about bringing a 3D platforming experience with a focus on storytelling.

This aside, rumours point out that Final Fantasy 13 could arrive in Xbox Game Pass too. But while these are just speculations, at least three titles are confirmed to be added to the Xbox Game Pass library next month.