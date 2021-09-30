comscore Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick under Rs 30,000?

Here is a comparison based on design, display, processor, of the two mid-ranger in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

Xiaomi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord 2

Xiaomi added its new mid-ranger Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to its existing Mi 11 series in India. The slim profile Xiaomi phone was launched for a price starting at Rs 26,999. At a pocket-friendly price tag, the new Xiaomi 11 Lite offers a few compelling features that include- a new processor, a light and thin body, and a vibrant AMOLED panel. But under a similar price range, OnePlus too has a sweet offering- the OnePlus Nord 2. In this listicle, we compare both the mid-rangers based on the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Top smartphones launched in India in September 2021: iPhone 13, Vivo X70 and more

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB option, while the 8GB option costs Rs 28,999. As for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the Chinese brand introduced its affordable OnePlus phone at Rs 27,999 (base model). The 8GB option costs Rs 29,999, while the top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM comes for a price of Rs 34,999. Also Read - 5G smartphones launched in India recently: Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F42, iPhone 13, more

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2: Specs, features

Speaking of the core specs, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 coated for added protection. At the helm sits a Snapdragon 778G paired with up to 8GB RAM. On the camera front, it is headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera that is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. A 20-megapixel selfie camera rests the punch-hole cutout. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 right out of the box. The device is backed by a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE with Snapdragon 778G SoC launched starting at Rs 26,999: Sale, offers

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G specs, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G features, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G which one to buy, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Xiaomi, OnePlus

As for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, it packs a slightly small 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has sRGB and P3 support. The Nord employs a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM. On the camera front, the phone gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8- megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2- megapixel mono lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera with support for up to 1080p video recording. The OnePlus Nord 2 offers a clean user interface with OxygenOS based Android 11. Power is provided by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Warp charging.

OnePlus Nord 2

If one is to talk about the design, both devices have near similar dimensions, with a slight ounce tweak in weight. From the front, the two mid-rangers look identical with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The rear panel on OnePlus Nord 2 and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is built out of glass, while the mid-frame is made of plastic. The glass back gives a premium appeal to the phones and the unique colorway adds it to the aesthetics. However, one of the differences between both devices is biometrics. While the Xiaomi phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader, the Nord on the other hand has an optical fingerprint reader. Moreover, the former has IP53 rated water and splash protection, while the latter doesn’t have any IP certification.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which one should you buy?

While the spec sheet of both the devices looks good on paper, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G grabs up a few points in terms of display, design, and internals. The OnePlus Nord 2, no doubt is a good performer, however, the new Snapdragon SoC on the Xiaomi phone promises a balanced performance- be it multitasking, or camera. However, the OnePlus Nord 2’s slightly big battery, fast charging solution, and oodles of RAM cover up for the missing points. In a nutshell, if you are looking for a well-balanced performer in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment, you can pick the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, but if you have extra RAM, faster-charging capability, and a clean UI, then OnePlus Nord 2 would be the right pick.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2021 5:33 PM IST

