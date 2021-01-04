Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Xiaomi starts 2021 with a new midrange phone in India, called the Mi 10i. While the launch is still a day away, Xiaomi has teased a majority of the features on this phone. The Mi 10i will be Xiaomi’s most affordable 5G handset. It is also grabbing attention with its 108-megapixel camera – a feature that’s only reserved for the expensive flagships. It remains to be seen how Xiaomi prices this phone in India, given that it has some deadly competition from the Moto G 5G. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch on January 5: Expected specs and price

The Moto G 5G was launched almost a month ago at a very appealing price of Rs 20,999. That makes it the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country at the moment. We reviewed the Moto G 5G and were left impressed in a lot of ways. The phone is a great deal for those who seek an all round performance package at a reasonable price. Also Read - Xiaomi teases Mi 10i more, new 108-megapixel camera coming for Indian model

We still don’t know what the Xiaomi Mi 10i will cost in India and hence, it is too early to give out a verdict. That said, Xiaomi is most likely to attain a price closer to the Moto G 5G’s price and if you have to choose between these, we try to help you out. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i India launch teased for January 5, to feature 108-megapixel main camera

Will Mi 10i be a better package over the Moto G 5G?

– Xiaomi usually nails it when it comes to attaining the value factor but so does Motorola ever since 2020. Hence, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi tries to achieve a price closer to Rs 20,999. Currently, the Moto G 5G seems like a bargain with its Snapdragon 750G and good overall camera performance. The Mi 10i will have the specs factor on its side.

– Camera enthusiasts could be drawn to the 108-megapixel factor on the Mi 10i. If this offers the same levels of performance as the Mi 10T Pro, shutterbugs are definitely in for a treat. However, the Mi 10i seems to be based on the Mi 10T Lite, and based on international reviews, the Mi 10T Pro has more performance to offer.

The Moto G 5G, on the other hand, with its 64-megapixel main camera puts on a good show in both day and nighttime conditions. The Night Mode on the Moto G is highly capable of good results in challenging situations.

– Both the phones rely on the Snapdragon 750G chip, which is quite capable as we saw with the Moto G 5G. Hence, it solely depends on what software experience you seek with these phones. The Moto G 5G offers a clean Android experience with almost no bloatware. The interface is simple to use and aids for a fast smartphone experience.

The Mi 10i, on the other hand, will use Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 12 system. MIUI has its own set of followers with umpteen number of customization options and features. Xiaomi says it has tailored the Mi 10i for India and that could possibly hint at minimal third-party apps.

– Both the Moto G 5G and Mi 10i have battery capacities close to 5000mAh but the real differences are with the charging system. Based on the specs of the Mi 10T Lite, Xiaomi could offer the same 33W fast charging solution with the Mi 10i in India. This means lesser waiting time at the sockets than what you experience with the Moto G 5G. Motorola still offers a 20W charging solution that takes over 1.5 hours to refill the battery.

– The Moto G 5G features a 6.67-inch 1080p LCD display and we found it to be good. Based on the Mi 10T Lite specs, the Mi 10i could most possibly have a 120Hz refresh rate LCD display. Gamers could hence, find the Mi 10i a more favorable option over the Moto G 5G.

– Motorola still relies on a plastic unibody design for the Moto G 5G whereas Xiaomi is using a glass rear panel on the Mi 10i. That combined with a modern design and some fancy color options make the Mi 10i a pleasant option for style seekers compared to the plain-jane design of the Moto G 5G.