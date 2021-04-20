Xiaomi added new phones to its Mi 11 series at a global event last month. Out of the new smartphones, the Mi 11 Ultra, which is the high-end sibling of the lot, is now gearing up to reach the Indian shores. The phone will launch alongside the Mi 11x series, which is making its first-ever entry. The launch date is set for April 23, which is three days from now. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

The phone, which is touted as a ‘Superphone,’ comes with a number of on-paper specs that try to maintain the said name. There is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, dual displays, 67W wired/wireless fast charging, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

As we await the launch of the arguably intriguing phone, here’s a look at its features, specifications, and possible price in India. If you’re interested, keep on reading. Also Read - Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version officially teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

Mi 11 Ultra features, specs at a glance

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the eldest sibling of the Mi 11 series, which boasts a number of exciting, as well as, premium features.

To start with, the phone comes with a huge rear camera hump, much like the Poco M3 Pro. Only, it’s more premium. The camera setup includes three cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel. The camera features include support for 8K videos, up to 120x digital zooming capabilities, OIS, improved night mode, and loads more.

But, the camera setup also houses a secondary display. It’s a 1.1-inch screen, which is meant to take selfies and see notifications from the various apps.

Upfront, there is a 6.81-inch 2K AMOLED display, which gets a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole. The display supports HDR10+ Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for the added protection.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the current high-end SoC: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and we can expect some ultra-smooth performance. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. However, we don’t know what RAM/Storage options will make their entry to India.

On the battery front, there is a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 67W of fast charging. This is applicable to both wired and wireless charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Additional perks include an in-display fingerprint scanner, support for 5G, Sound by HARMAN Kardon, 10W reverse charging, and more. But, the one that stands out is the presence of IP68 water and dust resistance, which makes the device the first Xiaomi phone to get a water shield.

What could be the price?

With this, Xiaomi has officially entered the premium league to compete with the likes of iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy S/Note series. It will also compete with the OnePlus 9 series in India.

But the ultimate question remains: how could the phone be priced in India? And this is one of the very crucial factors for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra since it can make or break its presence in India.

While we don’t have a concrete word, we have a guess. The phone starts at CNY 5,999, which translates to around Rs 67,000. There are chances the phone could fall Rs 70,000, making it a direct competitor of the OnePlus 9 Pro. It will be available to buy via Amazon India.

However, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi sets the price of the Mi 11 Ultra. For this, we need to wait until April 23.

As a reminder, the phone will launch alongside the Mi 11x series, which will mark the entry of the Mi X series in India.