Mi 11 Ultra vs Mi 11X Pro: How the high-end Xiaomi phones compare?

Xiaomi has once again taken a step in the high-end price segment and most the notable device from the Mi land is the Mi 11 Ultra. With a price tag of Rs 69,999, the device offers quite an intriguing spec sheet: there a 120Hz WQHD+ primary display, a secondary display too, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, support for 120x digital zoom, 67W wired/wireless fast charging, and more — all these things making the device a true “Superphone.” Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Mi 10T: At Rs 30,000, which of these premium Xiaomi phones to pick?

But, this isn’t the only premium Xiaomi phone that has reached the Indian shores. We also get the Mi 11X Pro, which is a product of a new Mi X series. The phone boasts the same chipset as the Mi 11 Ultra, has the trending 108-megapixel camera setup on board and offers loads more at a price (starts at Rs 39,999), which is quite lower than the Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV QLED 75 launches in India with 120Hz QLED display, hands-free Google Assistant

To help you decide the option for you, we have compared both of them based on features, specs, design, and price, so that you can ultimately get a fair idea if you are planning to upgrade to a high-end Xiaomi smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro make official entry in India: A look at price, features and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Mi 11X Pro

Design

Both the devices feature a notably different design. While the Mi 11 Ultra goes ‘Ultra’ on the rear camera bump (it is huge) with a secondary screen, the Mi 11X Pro sticks to the Mi 11-esque minimal approach. The front, however, remains the same for both of them with a punch-hole display.

The Mi 11X Pro gets a glass back, topped with the ‘Halo Ring’ as an aesthetic touch and lightweight. The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, sports a Ceramic back, which is symbolic of the premium-ness the smartphone tries to bring to the table.

Additionally, the Mi 11 Ultra is the one that is IP68-certified for the waterproofing needed. The 11X Pro gets IP53 certification, which makes the phone’s water and dust resistance less effective than the IP68 one. Speaking of protection, the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11X Pro get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass 5, respectively as a protective layer for the display.

This section calls for subjectivity. It totally depends on what you want. If you aim for a minimal design, the Mi 11X Pro is your option to go for. But, if you want the extravagance, the Ultra can be your likeable choice.

Features, Specs

Both smartphones differ in a lot of ways. Firstly, you will get different RAM/Storage options. With the Mi 11X Pro, there are two: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The Mi 11 Ultra gives you a single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option. Depending upon what you want, you can make a choice. Although, 8GB of RAM is more than enough.

The difference is seen in the display and the camera sections too. The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a WQHD+ Quad Curved display, which gets an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The peak brightness level stands at 1700 nits and it has received DisplayMate’s A+ rating. There is also a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the back. The Mi 11X Pro gets an AMOLED HDR10+ 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Ultra, on papers, is much superior in this department and if you are a sucker for an amazing display experience, you know the answer.

Camera-wise, the Mi Ultra features many firsts. It is touted as the first phone to get a triple camera setup with a combination of 50-megapixel+48-megapixel+48-megapixel rear cameras. The 50-megapixel camera has the biggest Custom GN2 sensor (1/1.12-inch in size) seen on a phone and is the first to feature the Dual Pixel Pro technology for better autofocus. There’s also support for up to 120x digital zoom for a really zoomed in photo. All this attracts, right?

The Mi 11X Pro also comes with three rear cameras: a 108-megapixel main camera with an HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Both devices get a 20-megapixel front camera and support 8K videos.

If you aim for more camera features at your disposal, the Mi 11 Ultra is an option worth trying. But if the big numbers attract you, the Mi 11X Pro is a considerable option.

Also, there are features such as sound by HARMAN Kardon, 67W fast charging, and a bigger battery that make the Mi 11 Ultra have an edge over the Mi 11X Pro. The 11X Pro gets a smaller 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Dolby Atmos audio.

Price

If you are aiming to go for the Mi 11 Ultra features, you will have to pay a price of Rs 69,999. If not, the Mi 11X Pro qualifies as a reasonable premium phone, which starts at Rs 39,999 and goes up until Rs 41,999. This beats the starting price of Rs 49,999 of the OnePlus 9, which is a direct competitor.

The Mi 11 Ultra or the Mi 11X Pro? It’s a matter of choice and usage. If you want everything super, the Ultra proves to be an apt choice. But, if you would like to get the taste of all the premium (even if you lose some in the process) at a lower price, the Mi 11X Pro is the affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 phone you could get right now.