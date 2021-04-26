Xiaomi Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium at an intriguing price

Xiaomi’s journey on the mid-range path continues! The company has launched yet another semi-premium smartphone for us — the Mi 11X — which has been launched as part of the new Mi X series. It also shares a relationship with the Redmi K series, for it is essentially a rebranded version of the K40. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X arrives in India: Here's a look at the new QS 870 smartphone

The Mi 11X is the phone that brings a lot to the table; a 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 48-megapixel rear cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. This makes it a direct competitor to the OnePlu 9R, the Vivo X60 Pro, and the latest iQOO 7 with its ‘much cheaper’ price tag, which makes it an intriguing choice. Also Read - WhatsApp once again starts sending ToS alerts to users ahead of May 15 deadline

We got hold of the device and based on a few hours with it, here’s what our initial impressions are. Also Read - Twitter's 'Tip Jar' feature in the works, to let you tip for others' tweets

Design, sleek and stylish

The Xiaomi Mi 11X draws design inspiration from the Redmi K40 and the Mi 11, owing to the presence of big camera housings arranged in a vertical rear camera setup. This, to an extent, even shares a resemblance with the Redmi Note 10 series that launched in India recently. But, the Halo Ring surrounding the main camera sets it apart from the recent Xiaomi budget phones and calls for an attractive appearance.

Another thing that makes the phone different from the Redmi Note 10 phones is the glossy texture. The Cosmic Black (in addition to the Celestial Silver and Lunar White colours) unit of ours is a dust and smudge magnet. This attraction is quite constant (as seen in the photo in the camera section) and you will dust particles lingering around quite often. Therefore, protecting the phone with a case is advisable. Thank god for in-box cases!

But, this is just one thing one can dislike about the Mi 11X. Other than this, the smartphone is a pretty device that you wouldn’t mind flaunting. It carries with it the essence of minimalism, something that attracts me. If you are all for that simplicity, the phone is a good option for you. Plus, the advantage of decent build quality and the lightweight. It is easy to use with one hand but feels slightly inconvenient when you’re doing so while lying down.

Upfront lies the same old story: the presence of the widely-popular punch-hole. The display spans 6.67-inch and is based on an AMOLED panel. It comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. I have been using the phone for a day now and the display is quite bright and smooth. The sunlight visibility is decent too and using the phone outdoors isn’t much of a problem.

I like the fact that Xiaomi is adhering to the concept of staying simple yet stylish. The Mi 11X is the epitome of that.

Cameras impress!

The Mi 11X gets a triple-camera setup: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel front camera. As for the camera features, you get to use Night mode (both for rear and front cameras), Portrait mode, slow-motion videos, time-lapse, 4K videos, and more.

I have just started using the phone and hence, the camera usage hasn’t been extensive. But, it has been enough to impress. The usual 48-megapixel camera setup takes a leap ahead and delivers impressive camera outputs. The colour reproduction is near-natural, which is topped with a detailed output. Even selfies turn out pretty decent without much oversaturation.

But, we do need to test the cameras fully and shall tell you about their performance in a review, which will be up soon.

Mi 11X features, specs

The smartphone is another one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, which is seen in many phones these days. There are two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. There is a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Android 11 topped with MIUI 12. Other additions include dual speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos audio system, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, and more.

The phone has been performing decently enough and calls for a smooth experience. The audio output is loud and more than decent. Although, it’s too soon to comment on how well it behaves.

Mi 11X first impressions

The Mi 11X, starting at Rs 29,999, is a new upper mid-ranger with a lot of attractions that can lure many. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which has made its presence on many phones recently proves to be quite a smooth sailor and this, clubbed with a faster display, more than decent cameras, and decent audio makes the Mi 11X a good deal.

Having said that, the phone has rivals, that too, competitive ones. Hence, how good the phone turns out to be will be explored in its full review, which will be out super soon.