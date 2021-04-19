Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

The Xiaomi Mi 11X series will debut in India alongside the Mi 11 Ultra flagship later this week. So far, Xiaomi has revealed a lot of details about the Mi 11 Ultra but barely anything for the Mi 11X series. Last week, Xiaomi’s VP Manu Jain teased one of the Mi 11X series devices and it confirms speculations of a rebranded Redmi K40 series. Prices and specifications are yet to be revealed. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10 series leak: RAM, storage, colours and more revealed

Speculations have long suggested the Mi 11X series to be the Redmi K40 series with a new name. The Mi 11X series is said to be based on the Redmi K40 whereas the Mi 11X Pro could be based on the Redmi K40 Pro+. These phones could either phase out the older Mi 10T series devices, or push their prices further down. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

If you are interested in the Mi 11X series and want to know more about these phones, we have compiled a list of everything we know about these phones so far. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro India variant details leaked: Here's a look

Xiaomi Mi 11X: What we know

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is said to be based on the Redmi K40 from China. That means the Mi 11X could be coming with the Snapdragon 870 chipset and Xiaomi could position it against the recently launched OnePlus 9R. Hence, the Mi 11X could have a starting price of almost Rs 40,000, or lower.

If the Mi 11X is based on the Redmi K40, it could offer compelling specifications too. We could expect the same 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone could rely on a 4520mAh battery accompanied by Xiaomi’s 33W fast charging solution.

The cameras on the Redmi K40 don’t stand out but Xiaomi could stick to it for keeping the prices down. The main camera gets a 48-megapixel sensor with a ½-inch sensor and no OIS. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera uses a 20-megapixel sensor.

Based on a leak, it seems that the Mi 11X will come in two variants. The base variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage whereas the top-end variant will get 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: What’s extra on this one

The Mi 11X Pro is said to be based on the Redmi K40 Pro+, which itself is a souped-up version of the Redmi K40. Hence, the only changes to the Pro variant come in the form of the chipset and the main camera. Instead of the Snapdragon 870 chip on the Mi 11X, the Mi 11X Pro will rely on the more capable Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Similarly, instead of the 48-megapixel camera sensor for the main camera, Xiaomi is said to offer the popular 108-megapixel sensor on the Pro. Rest of the features and specifications remain unchanged. That means you get the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the 4520mAhbattery, and a 33W fast charging.

The Mi 11X Pro is also said to get a base variant will 8GB RAM and 128GB storage whereas the top-end variant will get 256GB storage.

Xiaomi could price the Mi 11X Pro closer to the OnePlus 9 in India. To recall, the OnePlus 9 starts at Rs 50,000 and Xiaomi could try to undercut it by a few thousands of Rupees.