Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi August 10 event- Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone is set to launch today in China. Alongside the new Mi Mix phone, the Chinese OEM will unveil a host of other products including the much anticipated Mi Pad 5 series Android tablets, and Mi OLED TV 2021. The Xiaomi launch event will kickstart at 13:30 GMT or 7:00 PM IST. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s upcoming products. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 30,000 in August 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi Mi 11X and more

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flagship phone- Processor, under-display camera, what we know so far

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will likely feature an FHD+ 120Hz OLED display. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform and come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the camera front, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to offer a triple-camera layout with a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by two 48-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto zoom sensors. Xiaomi has confirmed that the new Mi Mix flagship will arrive with MIUI 12.5 onboard. Upfront, the Mi Mix 4 is said to carry a 32-megapixel under-display camera which would be the industry first. In terms of backup, the phone is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and either70W-80W wireless charging support. Also Read - Best smartwatches under Rs 5,000 in India: boAt Storm, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Redmi Watch, more

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5- Specs, features (expected)

Alongside the Mi Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi is expected to launch a series of new tablets at its August 10 launch event. The new Mi Pad 5 series will likely have three offerings- Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. As far as specs are concerned, the tablets are expected to equip Snapdragon 870 chip and feature bezel-less display with stylus support. Rumours suggest that the Android-based Mi tablets could feature Mi 11X like design with dual camera on the rear side. The tablets will likely have USB-C ports for charging and run MIUI based Android 11 right out of the box. Also Read - Xiaomi India announces to gift Mi 11 Ultra to all medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Mi OLED TV 2021: What we know so far

Xiaomi is also speculated to showcase a new 4K Smart TV at the event today. As per listing in Chinese e-retail site JD.com, the Mi OLED TV 2021 range will feature an Ultra HD 4K display resolution with HDR support. The supposed Android TV will come with voice assistant support. As per reports, there will be three different screen sizes- 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, all of which will likely equip a quad-core processor. As per the teaser page on the e-retail site, Mi OLED TV 2021 range will boast thin-bezel displays and support Nvidia G-Sync for an enhanced gaming experience.