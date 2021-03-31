Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Are these two similar?

It took Xiaomi two years to come up with its first folding smartphone ever since Samsung’s first attempt (2019’s Galaxy Fold), and when it finally happened, many have started drawing similarities to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The basic form factor looks identical to Samsung’s 2020 attempt at a large folding phone, and so does most of the feature list. But, is that true? Is the Mi MIX Fold an affordable clone of the Samsung? Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched: Only the processor is new

Before everything else, you need to know that Xiaomi is currently selling the Mi MIX Fold in China only. Prices start at CNY 10,000 (approximately Rs 1,11,751), which makes it more affordable than the Rs 1,50,000 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Moreover, the Mi MIX Fold is using a chip that’s a whole generation newer than what the Samsung phone uses. In fact, the folding display is the only point of similarity between these two. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the best smartphone cameras, says latest DxOMark listing

Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Display tech

Both the Mi MIX Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 have a similar construction, i.e. a large folding display that folds in, is backed by a strong hinge mechanism, and has a large enough outer display. It is the Mi MIX Fold though that houses a bigger 8-inch Main display with 600 nits of typical brightness and supports Dolby Vision. The Samsung has a smaller 7.6-inch display but supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak, launch expected soon

Xiaomi says that its U-shape hinge design is more reliable and reduces the weight by 27 percent when compared to other folding phones. The outer display on the Mi MIX Fold at 6.5-inches is larger than Samsung’s 6.2-inch Cover Display and supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 essentially borrowed the conventional camera system from the Galaxy S20 series and hence, the camera doesn’t stand out; it has three 12-megapixel cameras for its main camera. The Mi MIX Fold, on the other hand, makes lots of large promises. The highlight here is an 8-megapixel camera that uses the liquid lens technology. This allows the Mi MIX Fold to use a single lens for 3X optical zoom as well as macro photography.

The liquid lens technology is new to the smartphone space and promises massive gains in photography performance without using extra camera sensors. The main camera still uses a 108-megapixel sensor while a 13-megapixel sensor does duty as the ultra-wide camera. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on all the displays, the Mi MIX Fold only has a single 20-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display.

Performance

This is where the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold takes a massive leap over the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Snapdragon 888 chip on the Xiaomi phone is theoretically faster than the Snapdragon 865 on the Samsung phone. There is bound to be generation gains in the performance department. The Xiaomi phone also uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Unlike the dual speakers on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Mi MIX Fold features a quad speaker setup that’s driven by a 15V amp system. The battery capacity stands at 5020mAh battery on the Xiaomi phone, which is bigger than the 4500mAh battery unit. While the Samsung phone has to make do with 25W fast charging, the Mi MIX Fold uses a more modern 67W fast charging solution. However, Samsung also offers 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, something which the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold doesn’t support.

Pricing & Availability

This is where the game changes. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is more expensive at almost Rs 1,50,000 but is readily available in India as well as most global markets. The Mi MIX Fold, in comparison, starts at a lower price of approximately Rs 1,11,751 but is only available in China currently. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any intentions of launching it in global markets yet.