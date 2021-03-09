Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Xiaomi was one of the few brands that capitalized on the huge demand for laptops during the “work from home” era last year in June 2020. That makes it clear as to why its Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops marked themselves as the bestsellers in the Core i7 ultra-slim category, as per a recent IDC report. The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker Q4 2020 marks the Core i7 variant as the best seller in its category. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 in pictures: Classy looks in a compact form factor

This, however, is no surprise given that Xiaomi's Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is one of the most affordable laptops with a Core i7 processor. Despite keeping the price low, Xiaomi offers all the essentials a regular laptop user requires. There's a 1080p display with narrow bezels, a solidly built chassis, an NVIDIA MX350 GPU, and a long-lasting battery. For value seekers, there is barely anything that rivals this Xiaomi laptop.

Xiaomi to not let go of its focus on user experience

Along with the Horizon Edition laptops, Xiaomi also launched affordable versions with less capable Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors. The company, however, has no intentions to go all-in on a very low price and instead, bring products that don't compromise on the user experience.

In a conversation with BGR India, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Offices, Xiaomi India, made it clear that Xiaomi’s aim is to focus on the user experience. “If you look at our current lineup of laptops, they all come with a fast SSD storage, a Full HD display, and high-performance Intel processor. We want to keep our focus on these, with no compromises that affect the end-user experience,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of more affordable Windows laptops in the future, Reddy reiterated that Xiaomi will focus on getting the basics right instead of aiming for lower prices. “Our competition in the lower price segments offer just 4GB RAM, HD displays, Celeron processors, and a slow HDD to attain lowly prices. We could have done the same too but that would have affected the user experience,” said Reddy.

“Instead, we chose to offer at least 8GB RAM, an SSD storage, a Core i3 processor, and a Full HD display on the e-Learning Edition. For its price of Rs 36,999, I don’t think there’s any other Windows notebook in that category,” he added.

While the conversation went along the recent achievements of the Mi Notebook series, Reddy did not rule out the possibility of more student-oriented laptops in the future. On the other hand, there is a high possibility of new Mi Notebook models coming to India this year with updated processors. In China, Xiaomi sells a variety of ultrabooks and gaming notebooks across various price points.

As a laptop enthusiast, it is nice to learn of Xiaomi’s intentions of delivering an uncompromised user experience instead of chasing unbelievable low prices. BGR India tried out the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in 2020 and despite its lowly price, it delivered a solid notebook experience. It offers smart features too, such as Mi Blaze Unlock which allows a Mi Smart Band 3 or newer to unlock the laptop. The Mi Smart Share also allows you to share files from mobile devices easily.

Limited-time deals on Mi Notebook models

To celebrate its achievement, Xiaomi is offering limited-time discounts on all its Mi Notebook models. The Horizon Edition models get Rs 2,000 flat discount and an extra Rs 3,000 off coupled with bank offers. The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) models with Intel UHD Graphics come with a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and an additional bank-based offer of Rs 2,000. The e-Learning Edition only gets a bank discount of Rs 1,000. All the bank-based discounts are only eligible for Axis Bank customers.