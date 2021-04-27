Xiaomi is all geared up to launch the much-rumoured Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition today. The gaming-centric smartphone will make its official entry in China today, putting all the rumours, leaks, and even the official teasers to rest. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi QLED TV 75 first sale today: Price in India, where to buy

Ahead of the launch, which is a few hours from now, here's a look at all the details regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition launch: How to watch it online?

The Xiaomi smartphone will launch in China via a virtual event today, which is scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm China time (5 pm IST). Also Read - Xiaomi could soon launch a smartphone with 200MP camera

The event will be live-streamed via the company’s China website. Hence, if you are interested, you can visit the websites for all the updates.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition: Expected features, specs, price

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will be a gaming phone by Xiaomi to take on phones such as the ASUS ROG phones, Black Shark phones, and more. For this purpose, it will come with gaming triggers in the form of buttons on the right side.

Full details regarding the smartphone haven’t been revealed yet. However, official teasers by Xiaomi give us a glance at what all could the smartphone come with.

The Redmi K40 gaming phone is confirmed to come with a 5.065mAh battery, which will support 67W fast charging, much like the recently launched Mi 11 Ultra. This will make it the first Redmi phone with this level of fast charging.

As per the teasers, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will come with a flexible 6.67-inch OLED HDR10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. There will be 1.8mm bezels on three sides of the screen.

The phone will also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. There’s no word on the RAM and storage configuration but considering it’s a gaming phone, it could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage option.

On the camera front, the device is confirmed to get three rear cameras arranged in a pill-shaped camera setup. As per a recent teaser, there will be pulsating ambient light surrounding the rear camera setup. Users will be able to change the LED light’s colours and use it for getting notified of incoming messages, calls, and charging alerts.

Additionally, the device will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It will come with Sound by JBL, Hi-Res Audio, an advanced cooling system, TUV Rheinland certification, and Dolby Atmos. It will also support an external amplifier, headset, and sound effects for enhanced audio output.

Pricing details are still behind the curtains. However, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition could be a mid-ranger and fall below Rs 50,000. However, there’s no word on its availability in India yet.

Since we lack all the concrete details, we need to wait until the launch takes place. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.