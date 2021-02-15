comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro India launch date could be March 10 | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro: India launch date, expected price, and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 6,000mAh Battery, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5,050mAh Battery smartphone could launch in India on March 10, 2021 reveals a new report. Here's everything to know.

  • Published: February 15, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be March 10, an Amazon listing suggests. The listing seems to have been taken down since. Xiaomi announced on February 10 that the Redmi Note 10 series will be unveiled in India in March, though the company did not reveal a specific launch date. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaks in video: Second display, 120x zoom camera and more

However, the smartphone was spotted on the e-commerce site revealing both Redmi Note 10 and the Pro variant will come in 4G as well as 5G models. The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to offer value for money devices, just like the Redmi Note 9 series in the mid-range price segment. Also Read - Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale now live: Grab offers on Mi Watch Revolve, Redmi Band and more

It is expected that Redmi Note 10 series will be among the most affordable smartphones in India. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more. We take a look at everything we know about Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch: Also Read - 2021 Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with Snapdragon 870 leaks, Redmi K40 gets Indian BIS certified

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch on March 10?

Xiaomi recently put out an official teaser, which revealed Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India in early March. Going by the teaser image, the focus could be on the cameras similar to the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched last year.

“A new decade, a new quantum jump in innovation! #RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it’s arriving early March this year,” global VP of Xiaomi and MD, Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, said in a tweet.

Though the company did not give out an official launch date, a Gizbot report, which also posted a screenshot of the Redmi Note 10 series Amazon listing suggests that the smartphones could launch on March 10 and both the models will come in 4G and 5G variants. Further, the devices could be Amazon exclusive in India given Redmi Note 10 series has been listed on the e-commerce website with a Çoming Soon’ banner.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India price (Expected)

The pricing has not been revealed as of now, but it is likely that the Pro variant will compete with other affordable 5G smartphones like the Moto G 5G, Realme X7, and Mi 10i. As for the pricing, Xiaomi typically prices the Redmi Note variant at around Rs 10,000, while the Pro variant comes at under Rs 20,000.

However, the pricing of the Pro variant could go upwards of Rs 20,000 this time given the smartphone is a major upgrade over its predecessor and will come with features like a 120Hz display, and 64-megapixels quad-rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 10 is expected to come with an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz display. (Representative Image)

Unfortunately, Redmi Note 10 series India pricing has not been revealed, but it could cost close to its predecessor. Reports claim that Redmi Note 10 could launch in multiple storage variants and the price of the base variant will be around Rs 12,000. The Redmi Note 9 is currently selling for Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the current price for the Pro Max base variant is Rs 16,999. Further, Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in gray, white, and green color variants, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro could get bronze, blue, and gray color options.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications and features (Expected)

Xiaomi has said that the Redmi Note 10 series is getting an upgrade “unlike anything anyone’s ever seen before”. It is rumoured that Redmi Note 10 will sport a 120Hz LCD display, a feature that the Redmi Note 9 series missed.

The 4G models of the Redmi Note 10 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, while the 5G variant could get a Snapdragon 750G chipset.  Both Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are said to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal said in a tweet that the Note 10 will likely get two RAM/storage options, while the Pro variant will get three storage options. The storage options tipped for Redmi Note 10 are 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+64GB of storage. Redmi Note 10 Pro will come with 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB of storage. There will be another model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 10 is said to sport a 48-megapixels quad rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro could get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Both the devices will run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The battery on Redmi Note 10 is said to be a 6,000mAh one, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro could be backed by a slightly smaller 5,050mAh battery.

Best Sellers