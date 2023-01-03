Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Dressed to impress

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in India soon. The Redmi Note 12 series consists of three smartphones with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G being the top model in the series. Also Read - Redmi Watch 3 with SpO2, Redmi Band 2 with 30 exercise modes launched

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is the successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999 and it features several major upgrades over its predecessor. For instance, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes with an upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 1080 system-on-chip that is coupled with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor, a 4980mAh battery and 120W fast charging capabilities. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31: Check list here

Apart from that, you get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, a touch sampling rate being 240Hz and a peak brightness being 900 nits. You also get a glass back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Now, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G will arrive in India on January 5. Ahead of the official launch, we were able to spend some time with it and here are our initial thoughts about Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone… Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives on Xiaomi smartphones: Check if your phone will get the update

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G design and display

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G comes with a flat-display design with a glass back and a plastic chassis. At first, it reminds you of the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G smartphone. However, on taking a closer look, you notice subtle differences that make all the difference. For instance, the colour of the camera module now compliments the colour of the phone and lens in the camera module are arranged more neatly with highlights in the same colour. For instance, we got the phone in White with a silver chassis, camera module and lens highlights.

Despite these differences, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G looks and feels the same as its predecessor. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The phone with its white glass back looks classy and it is equally comfortable to hold and use. And the bright and vibrant AMOLED display of the phone sits well with its overall design.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G experience

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G. The only other phone in the market with the same chipset is the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G. This system-on-chip is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. These internals are coupled with Android 12-based MIUI 13, which is a tad bit disappointing for a smartphone launching in 2023. That said, Xiaomi promises to provide two years of Android updates and four years of security updates, which should keep you covered for a long time. Another good thing is that the phone is not loaded with bloatware, unlike the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G and it runs smoothly.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G camera

Coming to the cameras, during our time with the phone the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G performed spectacularly well during the day-time conditions. The colours are bright and vibrant with decent depth and clarity. The portrait mode also separates the subject and background nicely.

That said, we need to test the phone more thoroughly to give a more definitive opinion on the phone.