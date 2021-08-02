RedmiBook laptop expectations: Sub-Rs 40,000 price or higher for 11th Gen Intel?

Redmi branded laptops, called RedmiBook, are around the corner and Xiaomi has barely managed to hold on to the information. If you visit the microsite for the RedmiBook posters, you will end up learning a lot about it prior to the launch. And, based on the stuff we are seeing at the moment, it seems that Redmi sticking to its spec-heavy strategy it practices for phones. Also Read - Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Samsung A22 5G, Redmi Note 10T, etc

The company has already gone out announcing that the RedmiBook series is aimed at students, startups, first-time laptop buyers, and those just seeking a basic laptop. Keeping this target audience in mind, the revelations via the teasers paint a solid picture for the RedmiBook series. And, similar to the Mi Notebook series from last year, it could give heavyweight champions from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Asus a run for their money.

RedmiBook laptops: What we know already

Since Redmi has revealed some of the core specifications, we list down everything we know about the series so far.

Processor: RedmiBook laptops are going to offer Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. That is good to see given that not many affordable laptops under Rs 50,000 offer 11th Gen chips.

Storage: Redmi confirms that it would use an SSD storage instead of a conventional hard drive. Having an SSD onboard is going to help with faster boot times as well as quick app loading times. What remains to be seen is the capacity of the storage, which is most likely to be 256GB for the base version.

Display: Unlike the 14-inch Mi Notebook series, the RedmiBook will offer a 15.6-inch display as standard. This is going to be a 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD display with a webcam integrated in the right position (i.e., the top). This will also carry thick bezels like most cheap Windows laptops.

Keyboard: From the renders, the RedmiBook models will get a full-size QWERTY keyboard without the Numpad. The trackpad also appears to be larger than most affordable Windows laptops.

Ports: After tinkering with the renders, we figure that the RedmiBook laptops will feature two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card slot, and a proprietary charging port. There also appears to be a Kensington lock but no trace of a USB-C port. Maybe Redmi is keeping that a surprise?

Battery: Teasers reveal that the RedmiBook series will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge. There’s no mention of the charging technology yet.

RedmiBook laptops: Expectations

Pricing: Xiaomi currently sells the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition at Rs 38,999 and Redmi could most likely try to undercut that. Hence, we expect the base version of the RedmiBook 15 to cost lesser than the Mi branded model, or maybe even lower. This could most likely be for the Core i3 equipped models.

The Core i5 variants could be spread out under Rs 50,000, with most of them varying in terms of storage. We have seen this pricing strategy with last year’s Mi Notebook 14 range.