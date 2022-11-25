comscore 1 in 2 women in India now consider gaming as career option
News

1 in 2 women in India now consider gaming as career option

Gaming

Women gamers in India are eyeing a career in gaming and 45 percent of them would turn their hobby into a profession, an HP study said.

gamingmobile

As gaming gets mainstream, 56 percent of women gamers now consider gaming as a full-time or part-time career option, said a study on Thursday. Women gamers are eyeing a career in gaming, 45 percent of them would turn their hobby into a profession and 45 percent feel gaming offers good earnings prospects.

While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred, other options like becoming an influencer or a gaming software developer also interest them, according to the second edition of ‘HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022′.

Gaming is also considered a source of entertainment and relaxation (92 percent), improving mental agility (58 percent), and socialising (52 percent).

PCs remained the most preferred device for gaming as 68 percent of gamers voted for PCs, as it offers better processors, design, and graphics with immersive displays, the study said.

“The PC gaming landscape in India offers a tremendous opportunity for the youth and we, at HP, are committed to support gamers in their journey by providing knowledge, tools, and opportunities to upskill and help them become better at their game through OMEN community initiatives,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.

The benefits of PC gaming are also persuading mobile gamers to switch as 39 percent of mobile gamers are looking to migrate to a PC for gaming.

According to the study, only 2 percent of respondents have received formal training in gaming. While most gamers rely on personal skill enhancement to upgrade their gaming performance, 32 percent follow a gaming star to enhance their skills.

“The strong preference for PC gaming represents a massive business opportunity for us. We remain focused to engineer the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and advanced gaming ecosystem in India,” said Bedi.

— IANS

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 8:56 AM IST
