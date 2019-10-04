10 best gaming deals on Amazon and Flipkart sale

It’s the festive season again and the e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart are holding their annual Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days Sale where they are giving attractive deals on every kind of product there is. And that includes gaming equipment such as laptops, keyboards, consoles, controllers and headphones.

We have sifted through a whole lot of deals that are available to bring you a collection of the most comprehensible products with impressive discounts for their category.

Gaming deals on Amazon India

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console (Black)

The first one on the list is the Sony PlayStation 4. The listed price of the Sony PS4 1TB variant on Amazon India is Rs 41,990 and is now available for a 7 percent discount at Rs 33,990 which is Rs 8,000 less. Sony consoles in India already come at a discounted price which makes this a best PS4 Pro deal yet.

GALAX GeForce GTX 1650

This new GPU from Nvidia is the craze for those that want to start out with building a new basic gaming PC. The GALAX GeForce GTX 1650 costs Rs 20,000 and i available for a discounted price of Rs 11,299.

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming keyboard

This RGB gaming keyboard from Razer is a great choice for those that don’t prefer the clicky feel of mechanical keys. The keyboard costs Rs 5,399 and is now available for a discounted price of Rs 4,031.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-42 Ryzen 5 15.6-inch Gaming FHD Laptop

This is a great budge gaming laptop from Acer in its Nitro series. This features a Ryzen 5 CPU along with AMD Radeon RX 560X 4 GB GDDR5 GPU. It costs Rs 69,990 but is priced at Rs 58,890 after discount.

Xbox One S 1TB

The Xbox One S is the smaller version of the popular Xbox One console that is almost as powerful and can play most games. It costs Rs 30,990 but has as great discount is available today at Rs 15,990.

Gaming deals on Flipkart

HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Headset

This gaming headset from HyperX has a classic over the head design and even comes with a microphone that can be moved. It costs Rs 6,290, but is available today for a price of Rs 2,999.

HyperX Fury S (Small) Mousepad

Mousepads or surfaces are absolutely essential for using a gaming mouse, and this is a great surface for beginners. It costs Rs 999 and is available for a discounted price of Rs 749.

Logitech G300s Optical Gaming Mouse

This basic gaming mouse from Logitech is a great for beginners and can adapt to most styles. It has an acceptable size and isn’t too big for most people. It costs Rs 2,290 but is available today for a price of Rs 999.

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller V2 Gamepad

The standard Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller V2 Gamepad is a great buy at discounted prices. And the controllers usually costs Rs 5,050 and is available today at a price of Rs 3,399.

Asus ROG Strix Core i5 8th Gen Gaming Laptop

This gaming laptop from Asus features an Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor along with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti GPU. It costs Rs 1,01,990 but is available for a discounted price of Rs 66,990.