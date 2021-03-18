Sony is giving away free games to download to its PlayStation community, under its Play At Home program for 2021, which starts from March 25. To recall, Sony gave free access to a free digital copy of the 2016 hit Ratchet & Clank for PS4 earlier this month as part of the program. The copy can still be claimed. Also Read - Top 5 exclusive games to play on Sony PlayStation 5

“This time our focus is a selection of free games from some of our top independent partners, and the previously announced extended trial offer for Funimation (or Wakanim) in the countries where they are available,” Sony PlayStation said in a blog post. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 could be available in stock in India again by March-end: Report

Sony giving away free online video games to download: Here’s the full list

Coming to the latest iteration of Play at Home, Rez Infinite, which has been upgraded by members of the original development team, will be exclusively available for PS4 and (optional) PlayStation VR (PS VR). More games for PS VR players include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Paper Beast, Moss, and Thumper. Also Read - Doom 3 to Fracked: Here are the six Sony PlayStation VR games announced

Apart from this, Sony is also giving away Abzû and Enter the Gungeon games for download. This list also includes Subnautica and The Witness.

These 9 PS 4 and PS VR games can be downloaded for free from March 26, 8:30 AM IST to April 23, 8:30 AM IST. The list also includes the popular Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which will be available for PS4 and PS5 players from 8:30 AM IST on April 21 and till 8:30 AM IST on May 16.

Do note that games including Subnautica, The Witness, Abzu, Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast are not available in China. Further, Enter the Gungeon is not available in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Sony started the Play at Home program in April last year, offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey PlayStation games for free. The 2021 edition of Play at Home started this month and will extend through June, the company has revealed.