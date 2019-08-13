11th India Game Developers Conference scheduled for November 22

The eleventh edition of The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2019 in set to take place in HICC, Hyderabad from November 22 to 23. It is being supported by the government of Telangana and facilitated by Telangana VFX, Animation & Gaming Association (TVAGA) and Indiajoy. It is set to reflect India’s growth in the mobile games market and latest technology trends. And a growing appetite for billion-dollar e-Sports competition market, developments in Digital Entertainment and IP.

The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), formerly known as the NASSCOM Game Developers Conference (NGDC). The IGDC 2019 will feature build your own game sessions and multiplayer gaming contests. Well-known companies of the computer and video game industry are set to make an appearance. IGDC promotes itself as an interactive and open platform, addressing Developers, Indie Developers, Investors, Publishers, and Tool Providers; for both B2B and B2C ecology.

“The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops, meet investors and of course everyone in the Indian gaming ecosystem will be there, presenting excellent networking opportunities.” Says Rajesh Rao, Chairperson of India Game Developer Conference.

This year, IGDC will host more than 3000 industry professionals, 200 industry expert speakers. Besides this there will be 8 major tracks, 10 major events, 200 expo stalls, 25 publishers and 25 investors. IGDC will also host an exhibit for game companies across India including their popular IGDC Awards ceremony in 7 categories.

Sridhar Muppidi, Vice President of TVAGA and advisory member IGDC, comments on what new trends IGDC will bring in 2019 and says “The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC will be the big gaming trends congregation in AI, Hardware, Software and mobile gaming for developers, game enthusiasts including mature game companies whose participation numbers have risen every year.”

The congregation will build, consolidate and further game advancements, smart entertainment software and hardware animation, comic, internet e-Sports, new-age entertainment and other digital entertainment in India, and establish itself as a trend indicator for the gaming ecosystem and digital entertainment industry in India.

The Daily Active Users figure in India has been growing from a mere couple of millions to six-fold. This reflects the healthy growth of the games industry amongst consumers in India. The big takeaways this year include Android, Augmented Reality, iOS, PC, Steam, Virtual Reality development and new trends.

Industry estimates, eSports and gaming expected to add revenues of $1 billion by 2021. It is growing at a CAGR 22 percent according to a KPMG report. Over the past few years, the biggest trends were the rise of PUBG and DOTA ‘Craze’ across India, shoring heaps of downloads and proving money-spinning too. While the locally developed games picked up big numbers of daily active users. Designing and exporting games too holds a great promise. There is an estimated annual global market of $1.7 billion within a few years.

“Our goal is to become world’s go-to-destination for game developers, and to play an important catalyst in developing the Indian Gaming ecosystem: from aiding developers gain the latest insight and know new skills, to facilitating developers connect with publishers and investors,” Sridhar added.

IGDC 2018 saw record-setting attendance. In 2018 it hosted a slew of sessions, several lectures, panels, tutorials and roundtable discussions. And over 100 exhibitors on the Expo Floor, plus areas to relax, and games to play.