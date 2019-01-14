comscore
12 more professional PUBG players have been banned for hacking

The wave of ban has also been caused by the Radar Hack.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 9:36 AM IST
PUBG Silent and Violent

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG being one of the biggest games in the world right now, has become an important addition to the professional arena is also developing into a rather big attraction. And being one of the most popular games PUBG has been plagued with cheaters even before the game was officially launched and was in its Early Access period. The problem with cheaters became so blatant that popular streamers like Shroud encountered them on a regular basis, and died quite a few times at their hands.

Recently Reddit users pulled up the statistics that Bluehole has banned almost 13 million fraudulent accounts and hackers in October of last year. Following this PUBG banned another 30,000 accounts recently which followed the release of the new Vikendi map using its anti-cheat algorithm called BattlEye.

The newest hack to be included in the scope of possible banning, is the Radar hack. This particular hack allowed users to keep a tab on all the other players on the map and get live updates on their position on another screen or a smartphone. The most disturbing part of this new wave of bans from Bluehole is that a lot of professional players were banned under suspicion of using the Radar hack.

Among the professional players that have been banned previously are Can “TEXQS” Ozdemir of the Pittsburgh Knights, Sezk0 and Houlow of the French team SDF and Copenhagen Flames players “Hoffmann88” and “Player Jones” according to a Newsweek report. And now a new wave of ban from PUBG included 12 professional players, six of whom were found using the Radar hack during a professional match. These six names include “Papaya”, “Cabecao”, “swalker”, “zuppaa”, “Houlow” and “sezk0.” These players have been banned for three years. Besides these six players, four other players “Avalon”, “Smitty”, “TEXQS”, and “S1D” were also found using unauthorized software and have been banned for two years.

