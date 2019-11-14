16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

The newest tournament to conclude is the PUBG Mobile Club Open or PMCO 2019 in India, organized by Tencent Games. The two teams that came out on top are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. And now they will be competing against the top esports clans across the globe in a tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million. Among the competitors, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will be getting a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round.

PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims: Other teams

The other teams that will be participating in the prelims have also been announced in a tweet from the official account. These include Victory five, Tempo Storm, Omen Elite, Red Canids Kalunga, Swat69, Goskilla, Futbolist, Asterion Myth, Bigetron RA, Orange Esports CG, Mega Esports, Detonator and Party Gaming. Among these only three teams will make it through to the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

The VIVO PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 hosted regional play-ins, which has received a enthusiastic response in India with many teams signing up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals were held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament saw a lot of top tier team from India go head-to-head in a race to bag a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

During the Play-Ins, the 24 teams were grouped into 3 groups of 8 teams each. Over the course of two days, all the teams played against everyone else. There were 6 matches on each day to ensure every team faces everyone else irrespective of the group.

The top 16 teams from the play-ins competed in the Regional Finals that took place from November 7-10 at the same venue in Delhi. All the maps Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi features in the tournament. And, the winners Entity Gaming and Team SouL will be representing India at the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur. Entity Gaming were top dog of the day with 220 points and Team SouL came second with 210 points.