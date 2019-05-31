comscore
  • 16-year-old dies after a 6-hour session of PUBG Mobile; doctor says from shock of loss
16-year-old dies after a 6-hour session of PUBG Mobile; doctor says from shock of loss

PUBG Mobile has been deemed unhealthy by parents who believe that the game is playing a major part in distracting teenagers. And now in another incident the apparent negative aspect has come to light.

Samsung Galaxy M30 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been in trouble all over with parents and the others on grounds of it being addictive, and having a detrimental effect on players. There have also been numerous instances of people trying to halt it in its progress. PUBG Mobile has faced bans in schoolscolleges, universities, and even states in India, along with some countries like NepalIraq, and China. Most of the institutions that banned the game complained that it affected the attention and was addictive for the people playing it. It has even been banned by the CRPF for its forces in India very recently.

And now another incident has been added to that list of possible detrimental effects of PUBG Mobile as a 16-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh reportedly died after a 6-hours long session of playing the game. The youth hailed from Neemuch town in Madhya Pradesh. He apparently lost a game and started screaming at his teammates. He collapsed after this episode and his family rushed him to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. He had started playing after lunch, and collapsed at around 7:00PM. The doctor reported that he had a healthy heart because he was a swimmer, but the extra spike of adrenaline may have caused the cardiac arrest. The police have filed a case on their part and are further investigating the reason of death.

Tencent Games the publisher of PUBG Mobile has on its part tried to address the negative voices and come out with a whole new solution for PUBG Mobile which has in general been a fun game with some really interesting gameplay. Tencent Games rolled out the Gameplay Management System keeping in mind the digital wellbeing of its users, which will enable them to better manage the time they send playing the game and would even be notified when they have been playing the game for too long. This feature was accidentally released while it was still in its testing phase, and people already got to experience what it might be like to use this feature.

The devs will be taking user feedback they get from this system to improve and fine tune this new feature as well with time. The last time this game feature was accidentally released players were locked out if they played the game for more than six hours.

