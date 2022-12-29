BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was banned by the Indian government sometime back this year. Ever since the ban, gamers were curious whether the game will ever return to Google Play Store. Soon after, Krafton confirmed that it is in talks with the government and it will try to bring back the game. Also Read - New State Mobile India Open tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool announced

Now, finally, after several months, rumors from and within the gaming industry are rife that BGMI will return as soon as next month. 2023 surprise is it? Let's see.

BGMI could be coming back to Google Play Store in January

As per AFK gaming, both Alpha Clasher and Hector have claimed that BGMI will soon be re-released and will be playable on Android.

A player named predatorsasuke joined Alpha Clasher in his recent livestream where he claimed to have worked at Google, followed by revealing the return date of the game. He said that BGMI will return to Google Play Store on January 15.

This is the same timeline provided by Hector. In his livestream, he was asked about BGMI’s return and he revealed the release timeline to be January.

The gamer said, “The game is going to return in January, someone from Google said this. I don’t know this personally, but I have heard this. That person is someone important in the Google community; he is someone in a leadership position.”

“It doesn’t matter if someone from the gaming community says that the game will return. That person said that the game would return on 15th January.”

The release date said by both is the same and if it happens to be legitimate, we would know in the coming weeks. However, do note that the date isn’t confirmed by Krafton yet and so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

This time around, if the game releases, Krafton has to strictly adhere to all the safety and privacy policies.