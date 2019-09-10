comscore PUBG: 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play
21-year-old beheads father on being stopped from playing PUBG: Report

We have also seen some bizarre reports regarding PUBG Mobile addiction and violence. Unfortunately, a recent report sheds light on yet another PUBG Mobile related violence incident.

PUBG Mobile has gained unprecedented popularity in India after its launch about two years back. In fact, popularity has reached problematic levels that we have seen bans imposed in the past. Beyond that, we have also seen some bizarre reports regarding PUBG Mobile addiction and violence. Unfortunately, a recent report sheds light on yet another PUBG Mobile related violence incident. As per the report, a 21-year-old beheaded his father after he was not allowed to play the game.

PUBG Mobile-related incident details

As per the report, the incident occurred on September 8, 2019, in Belagavi region in Karnataka. The 21-year-old student murdered his father and then dismembered the body. According to a report by The NEWS Minute, the accused was “allegedly addicted” to the game. On the day of the violent incident, he asked his father for some money to recharge his phone. He wanted to recharge the phone to continue playing the game. The father refused to the money for internet pack recharge.

As per the report, the Katki Police received a phone call regarding the incident from the family members. The family informed the police about the incident and revealed that the accused was on the run. The victim of the incident worked with the police department. The father-son duo had fought on multiple occasions regarding the addiction. The victim also tried to advise his son about stopping the game.

As part of the report, Inspector Shivanand Koujalgi at Katki Police Station revealed details about the incident. Koujalgi stated, “When everyone went to sleep, Raghuveer slit his father’s throat, beheaded him and also cut off his legs. He then took his phone and ran away from the house.” The police arrested the accused on Monday afternoon and revealed that he had confessed about the crime. The police have questioned him and presented him before the magistrate. It is currently retrieving the murder weapon used in the crime. In the meantime, the police have booked the accused of the murder.

