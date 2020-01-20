comscore 25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing the game
25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing Battle Royale game

If reports are to be believed, PUBG addiction has taken another life. A 25-year-old PUBG player suffered a brain stroke while playing the popular battle royale game, police said. The person, named Ha

  Updated: January 20, 2020 2:48 PM IST
Black Shark 2 Pubg Lead

If reports are to be believed, PUBG addiction has taken another life. A 25-year-old PUBG player suffered a brain stroke while playing the popular battle royale game, police said. The person, named Harshal Memane, was a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. He was rushed to a hospital immediately after he suffered intracerebral hemorrhage while playing the PUBG game.

It has been reported that the person died at the hospital while undergoing treatment, as per a Dehu Road police station official. In case you are unaware, Intracerebral hemorrhage is a type of stroke, which is caused by bleeding within the brain tissue. “It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post-mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death,” PTI reported.

What we believe is one cannot completely blame the PUBG game as it hasn’t been proved if the game caused the same. However, this is not the first time that such a report has been filed. In September 2019, it was reported that excessive playing of PUBG was the reason for the stroke of the 19-year-old student.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass rewards leaked

The second-year Bachelor student was rushed to the ICU when he complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg. The doctors concluded that the cause of this was a brain stroke. This was due to the development of multiple blood clots (thrombi) in the brain of the Hyderabad teen. There are a lot of PUBG cases, one of which is that a 17-year-old boy from Jind, Haryana committed suicide for not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The boy’s mother apparently scolded him and asked him to stop playing the game.

  Published Date: January 20, 2020 2:29 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 20, 2020 2:48 PM IST

