2K announces Mafia: Trilogy with reworked games

2K has released Mafia: Trilogy collection which includes all three entries of the action-adventure series together.

Mafia Definitive Edition

2K and its Hangar 13 development studio has announced a Mafia: Trilogy which is a new collection. The Mafia game series lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. And now the company has released a collection which includes all three entries of the action-adventure series together. The Mafia: Trilogy includes Mafia: Definitive Edition which has been built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic. I also includes Mafia II: Definitive Edition which is an ultra HD remaster along with Mafia III: Definitive Edition.

Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy digitally prior to August 28 will be able to access Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition immediately on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. They will also be able to download Mafia: Definitive Edition as soon as it becomes available on August 28. The Mafia: Trilogy physical edition will release in full on August 28, and is currently only planned for release in select Asia and EMEA regions.

Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually. The Definitive Editions for Mafia II and Mafia III are available today within the Mafia: Trilogy and as standalone purchases. The platforms include Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, and will be coming to the Epic Games Store and Stadia at a later date in regions where Stadia is available. Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition feature all original bonus add-on content, plus completely remastered 4K compatible visuals for Mafia II.

Mafia: Definitive Edition: Details

Mafia: Definitive Edition launches August 28 as a comprehensive, rebuilt-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia. I has an updated script with new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes. All-new gameplay sequences and features, but the same game engine that powered Mafia III.

Players who pre-order Mafia: Definitive Edition – as well as players who purchase the digital version or pre-order the physical version of Mafia: Trilogy – prior to August 28 will receive exclusive “The Chicago Outfit” bonus add-on content for Mafia: Definitive Edition. This content pack includes:

– Player Outfit: The Don;

– Vehicle: Smith V12 Limousine;

– Weapon Skin: Gold Semi-Automatic.

Furthermore, players can sign up for a 2K Account to unlock bonus items for each game. These include Black Cats Motorcycle Pack for Mafia: Definitive Edition. Mafia II: Definitive Edition brings Made Man Pack while Mafia III: Definitive Edition brings Classico Three-piece Suit and IL Duca Revolver.

2K Games announced Mafia II: Definitive Edition will be automatically granted to all existing owners of Mafia II on Steam today at no additional cost. Additionally, all existing Mafia III owners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam will be upgraded to Mafia III: Definitive Edition today at no additional cost. Customers who own a combination of titles will receive special reduced-price upgrade offers to complete their trilogy via in-game menus within each of the Mafia titles

