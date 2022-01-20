2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!

WWE 2K22 is set to release on March 11 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Ahead of the game’s release, 2K has finally revealed the upcoming title’s cover star to be the veteran masked luchador Rey Mysterio. This is going to be Mysterio’s first solo WWE series cover. However, he has been featured on three other covers with other wrestlers, which include the 2003’s WWF Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain, Smackdown RAW 2007 and Smackdown RAW 2010, all of which featured him in the background. Also Read - Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

With Mysterio being the cover star, 2K wants people to focus on the returning Showcase mode. The mode will allow players to replay memorable storylines and matches from years past. During the reveal, Mysterio himself revealed three of the bouts in the mode, which see him going up against Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Also Read - Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Also Read - Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Four different editions of WWE 2K22 will be made available, with the standard version being priced at $59.99 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The Standard version will be priced at $69.99 for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X versions. The cross-gen bundle will be priced at $79.99, which comes with a Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio DLC pack.

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition is priced at $99.99, which will include the Starrcade ’96 Mysterio pack, an Undertaker Immortal DLC pack, a season pass for five more upcoming DLC packs, Mega-Boost and Supercharger packs for MyRise mode, and bonus content for mobile game WWE SuperCard.

The company is also releasing a digital-only WWE 2K22 NWO 4-Life Edition priced at $119.99, which will include all of the Deluxe Edition content, along with MyFaction cards and alternate outfits for Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Syxx, a playable Eric Bischoff, the NWO Wolfpac Championship, and two additional arenas: WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash At The Beach 1996. It will also include three days of early access.

Apart from marking Rey Mysterio’s first-ever solo cover, 2K22 will also be the first game to feature his son, Dominik.