comscore 2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • 2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
News

2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!

Gaming

With Mysterio being the cover star, 2K wants people to focus on the returning Showcase mode. The mode will allow players to replay memorable storylines and matches from years past.

WWE 2k22

(Image: 2K)

WWE 2K22 is set to release on March 11 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Ahead of the game’s release, 2K has finally revealed the upcoming title’s cover star to be the veteran masked luchador Rey Mysterio. This is going to be Mysterio’s first solo WWE series cover. However, he has been featured on three other covers with other wrestlers, which include the 2003’s WWF Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain, Smackdown RAW 2007 and Smackdown RAW 2010, all of which featured him in the background. Also Read - Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

With Mysterio being the cover star, 2K wants people to focus on the returning Showcase mode. The mode will allow players to replay memorable storylines and matches from years past. During the reveal, Mysterio himself revealed three of the bouts in the mode, which see him going up against Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Also Read - Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Also Read - Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Four different editions of WWE 2K22 will be made available, with the standard version being priced at $59.99 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The Standard version will be priced at $69.99 for the PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X versions. The cross-gen bundle will be priced at $79.99, which comes with a Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio DLC pack.

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition is priced at $99.99, which will include the Starrcade ’96 Mysterio pack, an Undertaker Immortal DLC pack, a season pass for five more upcoming DLC packs, Mega-Boost and Supercharger packs for MyRise mode, and bonus content for mobile game WWE SuperCard.

The company is also releasing a digital-only WWE 2K22 NWO 4-Life Edition priced at $119.99, which will include all of the Deluxe Edition content, along with MyFaction cards and alternate outfits for Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Syxx, a playable Eric Bischoff, the NWO Wolfpac Championship, and two additional arenas: WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash At The Beach 1996. It will also include three days of early access.

Apart from marking Rey Mysterio’s first-ever solo cover, 2K22 will also be the first game to feature his son, Dominik.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 10:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
Gaming
2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone 5G review: Worth the hype?

Reviews

Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone 5G review: Worth the hype?

Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

News

Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India

Laptops

Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India

How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19

How To

How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Related Topics

Related Stories

2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!

Gaming

2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Gaming

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

Gaming

God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone
Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Gaming

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"
Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime Video पर जल्द आएगा दुनिया का सबसे महंगा शो, जिसका नाम होगा The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

'She Plays Free Fire' Event Calendar: 22 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी के बीच होंगे ढेरों इवेंट्स, फीमेल कैरेक्टर समेत मिलेंगे कई धांसू Rewards

Instagram Tips and Tricks: एक ऐप में यूज कर सकते हैं कई अकाउंट, इस तरह करें ऐड

Garena Free Fire में फ्री पा सकते हैं ये फीमेल कैरेक्टर, बहुत आसान है तरीका

16 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Microsoft Surface Pro 8, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
Gaming
2K reveals 2K22 cover star ahead of March 11 launch, and it is Rey Mysterio!
Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features

News

Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style mirrorless camera launched: Price in India, features
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India

Laptops

Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro renders, key specs leak online ahead of launch

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers