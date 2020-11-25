comscore 400 new games coming to Google Stadia cloud gaming platform
400 new games coming to Google Stadia cloud gaming platform

Having 400 games from so many different developers on the Stadia roadmap shows both how much Google is pushing the platform.

  Published: November 25, 2020 11:28 AM IST
Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service. In an interview with MobileSyrup on Tuesday, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond. Also Read - Google Pay to remove payments on web app, adds fee on instant money transfers

The number of games on Stadia’s roadmap gives evidence that Google is intended to run the service for a long period of time. Also Read - Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks on your smartphone: How to get it?

“We are looking many years out into the future. Gaming is one of the biggest businesses at Google, which is why you see us investing so much time and energy to support all these hundreds of developers building all these games. We have a very exciting year ahead of us. And, in fact, we have very exciting many years ahead of us,” Buser was quoted as saying. Also Read - Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

Having 400 games from so many different developers on the Stadia roadmap shows both how much Google is pushing the platform. The company has made some big hires as part of its first-party development efforts, including ex-Ubisoft and EA producer Jade Raymond and ex-Sony Santa Monica studio head Shannon Studstill.

Meanwhile, Google announced that its cloud gaming service will come to iPhones and iPads in the near future through an upcoming web app. Google said it has been building a progressive web app version of Stadia that will run in the mobile version of Apple’s Safari browser, similar to how Microsoft intends to deliver its competing xCloud service on iOS sometime next year.

Recently, Google started rolling out new messaging capabilities on Stadia. This reportedly allows users to send written messages back and forth between friends. It was noted that any user can write messages to individual users, as well as to groups. These conversations show up in a new tab alongside the friend list in the mobile app and on the web. This new Stadia messaging feature is rolling out widely in the latest version of the app.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: November 25, 2020 11:28 AM IST

Best Sellers