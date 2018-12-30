5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become the hottest smartphone game in the world this year, and is beyond a doubt the most popular game in India right now. PUBG Mobile‘s popularity is credited to the fact that a game with open possibilities could even fit into the small form factor of a smartphone. But the makers of the game, Tencent Games, have shown that it is possible to develop the game on mobile that everyone wants to play. PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as it is called on PC, Xbox One and PS4, has been shortened for the sake of convenience when launched for mobile.

PUBG Mobile, like its PC version, is a demanding game when played with the highest quality options on mobile. And hence generally requires some powerful specs to run best. But that does not mean that budget devices can’t run the game. One of the reasons why the game is so popular on mobile is the fact that the game has quality settings that can be tweaked to make sure it runs perfectly on all kinds of devices.

Here’s a list of relatively affordable devices that have the best of all the specs needed to play PUBG Mobile. Our list includes devices selected on the basis of processor, RAM, screen size and resolution as well.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Price: Rs 14,999

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch notched display running at Full HD+ resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, which is a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 636 SoC on the Max Pro M1. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery which will last a long time during gaming sessions.

Realme 2 Pro

Price: Rs 13,990

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 660 SoC. There are three RAM and storage configurations available but the one we are talking about comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-box.

Motorola One Power

Price: Rs 14,999

Motorola One Power is an Android One-based smartphone, which packs a 6.2-inch full HD+ notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes loaded with a Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC under the hood, running alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box, though the Android 9 Pie update is now available.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Price: Rs 14,489

The Redmi 6 Pro flaunts a 5.84-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels, and featuring a 19:9 display. The notch houses the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensors. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz, and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Redmi 6 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery to keep things ticking. In the software department, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Price: Rs 14,999

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the rebranded version of the Mi 6X that is available in China. It features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It has a 3,010mAh battery and in the software department, the rebranded Indian variant runs stock Android OS.