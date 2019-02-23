comscore
  • Home
  • 5 paid Android games that are now available for free
News

5 paid Android games that are now available for free

Don't miss out on these games.

  • Published: February 23, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Empire Warriors

While most games on Android are free, there are paid ones as well and some of these games are rather good. And it seems a few of these paid games are now available for free which means that it is prime time to grab some of these right now. With that in mind, here are five paid Android games which are available for free right now. The sale ends soon hence we recommend that those interested acquire these quickly.

Empire Warriors Premium: Tactical TD Game

Empire Warriors Premium: Tactical TD Game is a tower defence game that seems as interesting as one of the MOBAs out there. This one has creatures invading lanes where the player has to defend using towers that evolve. Like the towers the enemies will evolve into mega monsters as well.

Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP

Last time we listed an 8-bit style game, and we have another one for you this time as well. Dungeon X Pixel Hero is an adventure game where the protagonist has to arm themselves in a vast range of weapons and kill monsters in dungeons.

Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home

This one’s a classic survival game where players will have to build, fight find treasure and survive. This one has Pirates and other such exciting elements thrown in the mix to make it an exciting prospect.

Demong Hunter VIP – Action RPG

This game is a classic MMORPG with characters that are styled in the Chibi style. It has all the elements that a fantasy MMORPG can have and come with magic, weapons and the whole lot of it.

PUBG Mobile: How to get the Assassin Coat item for free

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: How to get the Assassin Coat item for free

Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) – Soul

This is an example of a classic RPG game where players will have to level up their characters and battle monsters along with other players which gives it a unique experience. This is fun and rather simple to play.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2019 12:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
5 paid Android games that are now available for free
thumb-img
News
Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket
thumb-img
News
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature
thumb-img
News
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Editor's Pick

Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
News
Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
5 paid Android games that are now available for free

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are now available for free

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

News

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

News

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples
5 paid Android games that are now available for free

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are now available for free
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

News

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature
Nokia 3.2 gets Wi-Fi certification

News

Nokia 3.2 gets Wi-Fi certification
Samsung Galaxy S10+ best camera in the world alongside Huawei Mate 20 Pro: DxOMark

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ best camera in the world alongside Huawei Mate 20 Pro: DxOMark

हिंदी समाचार

यूजर्स के पीरियड्स, वजन और प्रेग्नेसी जैसी निजी जानकारी फेसबुक से शेयर कर रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन ऐप : रिपोर्ट

MWC 2019: लॉन्च होने वाले इन पांच स्मार्टफोन पर होंगी सबकी निगाहें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

WhatsApp पर आए आपत्तिजनक (अश्लील) मैसेज की ऐसे करें शिकायत, DoT करेगा कार्रवाई

लॉन्च प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है LG V30+ स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने 349 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, 10 दिनों की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई

News

Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
News
Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

News

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

News

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25