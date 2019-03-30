5 paid Android games that are now available for free

While most games on Android are free, there are paid ones as well and some of these games are rather good. And it seems a few of these paid games are now available for free, which means that it is prime time to grab them right now. With that in mind, here are five paid Android games that are available for free right now. The sale ends soon hence we recommend that those interested acquire them quickly.

Zombie Defence Premium: Tap Game

This game from Honeydew Peanut is one where the player has to kill the hoard of zombies that attack with different weapons. This is a sort of RPG and is animated which means none of the regular zombie gore. The objective of the player to stop the advance of the zombies.

A Dark Dragon VIP

This is a classic RPG which has been made in an 8-bit format, not unlike the Nintendo classic games of the past times. The objective of the players here is to find their dragon and they will have to fight their way across the game to do so.

Stick Shadow: War Fight

If you thought that stickman games were limited to just some powers, you were wrong. This game lets you become a full fledged Saiyan of your choosing, which includes Goku, Vegeta, and the other characters from the Dragon Ball series. Players will be able to destroy other stickman using their favorite Saiyan super powers.

Taxi Simulator 1976 Pro

Ever felt like you wanted a normal pace of things from all the fighting games, this is the solution to that. This game will give you the role of a cabbie who has to go around town dropping off people to make cash. Granted that this is not a regular game, this still poses as an experience for itself.

Devil Twins: VIP+

This is a fighting arcade game where players will be facing off others and taking them on in an animated format with superpowers to the boot. Players will be facing off against monsters and progression seems easy enough and the VIP+ mode grants much more bonuses and currency than the regular version.