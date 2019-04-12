comscore
5 tips and tricks to be an ace driver in Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the best racing games to come out for smartphones yet and it offers more options than most other games out there. Here are some tips and tricks to help be an ace driver.

Smartphone game developer Gameloft’s, Asphalt 9 Legends for iOS and Android platforms which was released last year has become one of the most popular racing games on smartphones. The game is about 1.75GB on Android and 1.5GB on iOS. This is numbered as the ninth new game of the main Asphalt series and has more comprehensive, and detailed graphics that can almost push it to be compared with something on a console or PC. It is a followup to the Asphalt 8: Airborne.

Asphalt 9: Legends comes with 48 highly detailed cars and realistic graphics, which makes it one of the most beautiful mobile games currently on the market. Besides the ability to race against bots, players can compete with friends online, which makes it a highly competitive game. And here are five tips to help reach pole position always.

Customize the controls to your need

Asphalt 9: Legends comes with a couple of different options to control how people want to drive which includes a new Touchdrive method and there is, of course, the method to use the gyroscope to do the steering by tilting the phone. The Touchdrive method allows players to just swipe left and right to turn the car, which makes it easier to focus on the track. Tilting the phone method is slightly more complicated and needs more practice, but it can be very effective at fine-tuning the driving.

Optimize Nitro usage

Nitro is one of the most key aspects of the game and it is very important to learn when to use it and how to use it. The proper use of that one bar of Nitro could be the difference between winning and losing. Learn to conserve the nitro and use it only when the speed can be maintained for long, such as long straight stretches. Or use it to overtake that one opponent that is persistently ahead of you.

Always collect flags

Needless to say, flags are rather important in Asphalt 9: Legends as these help players progress season on season and earn more game modes. For example, 10 flags will grant players access to Clubs, which is where players can connect with friends. While 15 flags give players access to limited time races that have great prizes that cannot be earned anywhere else. And collecting 20 flags opens up the multiplayer mode which lets players compete against others from around the world. These tougher races will help players become better at the game.

Upgrade your cars to the highest available specs

An upgraded car always has a higher chance of winning a match, and that stands true in Asphalt 9: Legends as well. Always make sure that you have installed the parts you win in the game. And remember speed is not everything, so make sure you try and balance out all the different aspects, because a car may have top speed, acceleration and nitro, but it needs good handling to maintain those speeds and do the turns.

Replay races to earn more cash

Never shy away from replaying a track just because you have won it as it will pay out cash which is always useful. And replaying tracks is also good practice for future tougher races as it evolves the understanding and the mechanics of the game.

