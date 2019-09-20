comscore 6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store
6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

These new games include three from the Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Collection and three from the Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Batman Trilogy series.

  September 20, 2019 9:32 AM IST
We recently reported that We may see a Batman crossover event on Fortnite. And now Epic Games has made six Batman games free on its store app. These new games include three from the Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Collection and three from the Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Batman Trilogy series. These games can be claimed and added to the player library for free. The Arkham series games include, Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight. While the Lego Batman games include Lego Batman, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. These games are available only for a week and can be claimed from here.

The Fortnite crossover with Batman news comes from a new leak that was posted by Twitter users like Lucas7yoshi who pulled these leaks from the game files. The leaks include items that are essentially Batman accessories like the Batarang and Batman’s Grapnel Gun. There’s also the Batman symbol which seems to be for player lockers and can be assigned in the locker. The leaks also mention that we may be getting cosmetic items that Batman wears himself.

We don’t have a date for this event, but the point to be noted here is that Batman Day is coming later this month. As for the validity, of these leaks, the people who pulled these files are generally accurate about these and though these are early files, it generally means we will get something of this theme. This means we can essentially expect a Batman Crossover. As for the leaked items, Fortnite players will realize that these are items they have seen before, in terms of their effects.

Other leaks suggest that these are not the only items that will be added to the game. And we will definitely see Batman themed cosmetic items, maybe even a Batsuit skin. And the new free Batman games on the Epic Games Store is definitely a positive nod towards the possibility of this crossover event.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 9:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 20, 2019 9:32 AM IST

