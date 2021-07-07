6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July, UFC 2 & more leaving

Game Pass is all the hype today among PC and Xbox gamers! If you subscribe to Microsoft’s monthly subscription, there’s some good news. The Xbox team recently confirmed adding up to nine new titles as part of the subscription and overnight, more have been added. If you are a fan of the UFC series, you are in for some treat. Also Read - 9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

The latest update to the Xbox Game Pass game list adds two games exclusively to the Xbox Could Gaming platform, one for the consoles, and three for the entire Xbox ecosystem. The Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be getting new perks on various titles. Some of the older titles are leaving by July 14. Also Read - Xbox celebrates Pride Month with free games, colourful controller, new gaming features, merchandise and more

Xbox Game Pass new additions

There are a total of six new titles coming starting July 8. Have a look. Also Read - Microsoft could hold major gaming event this month: Here's what we know

–Tropico 6: Tropico will be available from July 8 on the Cloud, Console and PC platforms. The game isall about building and managing an archipelago.

– UFC 4: EA Sports’ UFC 4 is coming to consoles starting July 8. This requires EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

– Bloodroots: Bloodroots is available starting July 15 on Cloud, Console and PC.

– Farming Simulator 19: Farming Simulator is available from July 15 on Cloud, Console, and PC. This is one of the most popular titles in the world of simulators.

– The Medium: This one will be available on Cloud only starting July 15 and is recommended for lovers of the mystery genre.

On the other hand, some of the older EA Play titles are going out.

July 14 (EA Play)

– EA Sports UFC (Console)

– EA Sports UFC 2 (Console)

July 15

– Endless Space 2 (PC)

– Downwell (PC)

– CrossCode (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to continue playing these titles, Xbox is offering a 20 percent discount on the non-EA Play games while the ones from EA Play are eligible to get a 10 percent discount.

The Game Pass subscription comes at various price points. The Game Pass for PC plan comes in at a price of Rs 489 per month and there’s an introductory offer of Rs 50 for the first month. Along with all the games and discounts, Microsoft also throws in membership to EA Play titles. The Game Pass Ultimate for Console costs Rs 699 per month and adds the Live Gold subscription along with multiplayer features.