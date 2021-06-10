89% gamers in India prefer PC gaming over mobile gaming: Reveals HP Gaming report

HP India has released its Gaming Landscape Report 2021, where it has revealed that 89 percent of the respondents have admitted that PC gaming is leaps and bounds better compared to smartphone gaming. Apart from that, the report points that four in every 10 mobile gamers want to migrate to a PC for a much better gaming experience. Also Read - COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

The report claims that the preference for moving to PCs for gaming was led by Millennials and Gen Z respondents. It states that the major reason for the preference is that PCs provide better processing speed, display and sound.

HP revealed it took a survey of a total of 1,500 respondents between March and April to compile this report. The surveys were conducted across 25 Metros, Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across India. The mix was 72 percent male and 28 percent female. All respondents were PC and/or mobile phone users, comprising action and adventure games on PCs and smartphones.

Gaming as a career

The report states that over 90 percent of the respondents agreed that the gaming industry is a viable career option. Surprisingly, 84 percent of all female respondents want to pursue gaming as a career, whereas, only 80 percent of the male respondents want to do the same.

Respondents from Tier 2 cities appeared more likely to choose a career in the gaming industry than those from Metro cities.

The report states that women, Gen Z, respondents from Western India, and Tier 2 towns have a high affinity for gaming as a career.

Casual Gaming

HP India claims that PC gaming is acting as a stress buster for man and also as a tool to connect with friends and family. 92 percent of the respondents stated that gaming helps relieve pressure and stress. They also stated that gaming helps induce positive feelings.

91 percent of the respondents stated that gaming fosters better peer-level socialising. They also stated that gaming boosts attention and concentration levels.

“With people spending more time at home, gaming has seen a dramatic rise, as consumers look to find new avenues for entertainment, stress release and social connect. In this scenario, the PC has emerged as the preferred device that provides the most comprehensive gaming experience. The shift from mobiles to PCs by gamers clearly represents a massive business opportunity for HP. Gaming is among the fastest growing segments in our PC portfolio and we expect to continue this momentum and consolidate our position as the leading PC gaming brand in India,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director – HP India Market.

Consumer preferences while buying a PC

According to the report, 33 percent of consumers prefer to check the gaming features of the device. Better processing speed and graphics capabilities were the key consumer considerations while choosing a gaming PC. Gamers expect better graphics, batteries, and more immersive displays and thermal innovations in gaming PCs.