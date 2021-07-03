9 new games join Xbox Game Pass in July; 8 leave the platform

Microsoft has announced the list of new games, which will be made available on the Xbox Game Pass during the first half of July. A total of nine new games have been added to the service, whereas eight games have been removed. Also Read - Windows 11 will change the iconic Blue Screen of Death to Black

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Iron Harvest (PC)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Console and PC)

Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC)

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Some of these games were added to the Xbox Game Pass towards the end of June, which is why we are counting them as a July release. Also note, that Microsoft brings in a second wave of game additions about halfway through the month, which is when we will get to see the library of games grow.

We also know that Microsoft will add Microsoft Flight Simulator to the Xbox Game Pass on July 27. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also get the Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game soon.

In addition to the new games, Microsoft has added touch controls to several of its Cloud Gaming titles, including Dirt 5, Double Kick Heroes, Eastshade, Empire of Sin, Haven, Octopath Traveler, Torchlight III and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

With new games arriving on the Xbox Game Pass every month, some old games have to leave the roster. This month is no different with eight games already been removed. These games include: