PUBG Mobile: 17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing
A 17-year-old boy commits suicide after mother stops him from playing PUBG Mobile

The boy was apparently stopped from playing the game by his mother who scolded him for continuously playing the game.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 10:27 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

In a new incident, a 17-year-old boy from Jind, Haryana has committed suicide for not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The boy’s mother apparently scolded him and asked him to stop playing the game. Following this, she took away his mobile phone. According to a report on The Times of India, the boy was a class X dropout from last year. Since then his family complained that he spent too much time playing PUBG Mobile.

The father of the boy works as a policeman. He said the mother apparently scolded him for dropping out of school and playing the game all day. He said, “I was on duty on Saturday evening when my wife found him playing PUBG in his room and snatched his mobile phone. She found him hanging in the room the next morning.”

The local police have not received a complaint in the matter, although they are looking into it. Last week, a 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother. The boy flew into a rage when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh (19), asked him to stop playing PUBG Mobile on his mobile phone, said senior police inspector Mamata D’Souza.

The boy allegedly banged Shaikh’s head against wall, and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors, the officer said. Shaikh died on the way to the hospital. A case is registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PUBG and PUBG Mobile have been at the center of controversy not just in India but internationally as well. Numerous incidents with the game have portrayed it in poor light. Parents and others in India have even asked for a ban on the game. Despite its growing popularity, the battle-royale game has been banned at a few places. Countries like Nepal, Iraq have banned the game, while parents in UAE continue to demand a ban. The Indian state of Gujarat briefly banned PUBG Mobile last year. But the ban has since been lifted.

Parents and teachers continue to seek a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children. However, to alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t really have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in Oxford University. The findings of researchers disprove the popular belief.

