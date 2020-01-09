PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced

Last month, PUBG Corp, the company behind PUBG announced the final week of PUBG Awards 2019. As part of the Awards, the game developer has asked players to submit their gameplay clips. Players submitted their best or funniest gameplay clips for a chance to win prizes. The prizes include both in-game and real-life items. The company shared additional details about the awards in a dedicated post on its website. PUBG Corp also shared some examples of the clips that players can submit in the competition.

And now, the results of the final week of the competition is out. And Twitch streamer @WhoBuiltTheArk_ has claimed the top prize with a 1v3 kill streak in the final circle. The devs tweeted a video on Twitter announcing the winner and some of the best clips. The winner drove around in the final circle and managed to achieve some great kills.

After hundreds of kick-ass submissions, we have a winner! Congrats to @WhoBuiltTheArk_ , the #PUBGAwards2019 Fan Favorite! Thanks to all who participated, and our community, for an amazing 2019! pic.twitter.com/hSF0TJOO9E — PUBG (@PUBG) January 8, 2020

PUBG Awards 2019 details

As part of the announcement, the company had shared a 51-second long teaser about the awards. The company has split the Awards over a course of four weeks. The last week of the competition focused on “Scope Showdowns”.

To take part in the competition, players needed to make a 30-second long clip of their best or funniest moment. They then posted the video on a public video hosting platform like YouTube. Following which they shared the link of the video and posted it in a reply to the original Challenge post on Twitter. Alternatively, they could also tweet the link to @PUBG. They needed to add “#PUBGAwards2019” and “#contest” hashtags.

In addition, players also needed to add a hashtag of the week like the #ScopeShowdown. The final date of submission was December 21, 2019.