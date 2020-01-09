comscore PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
News

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced

Gaming

The results of the final week of the competition is out, and Twitch streamer @WhoBuiltTheArk_ has claimed the top prize.

  • Updated: January 9, 2020 12:12 PM IST
PUBG Awards 2019

Last month, PUBG Corp, the company behind PUBG announced the final week of PUBG Awards 2019. As part of the Awards, the game developer has asked players to submit their gameplay clips. Players submitted their best or funniest gameplay clips for a chance to win prizes. The prizes include both in-game and real-life items. The company shared additional details about the awards in a dedicated post on its website. PUBG Corp also shared some examples of the clips that players can submit in the competition.

And now, the results of the final week of the competition is out. And Twitch streamer @WhoBuiltTheArk_ has claimed the top prize with a 1v3 kill streak in the final circle. The devs tweeted a video on Twitter announcing the winner and some of the best clips. The winner drove around in the final circle and managed to achieve some great kills.

PUBG Awards 2019 details

As part of the announcement, the company had shared a 51-second long teaser about the awards. The company has split the Awards over a course of four weeks. The last week of the competition focused on “Scope Showdowns”.

PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get in-game or real-life prizes for best and funniest game play clips

Also Read

PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get in-game or real-life prizes for best and funniest game play clips

To take part in the competition, players needed to make a 30-second long clip of their best or funniest moment. They then posted the video on a public video hosting platform like YouTube. Following which they shared the link of the video and posted it in a reply to the original Challenge post on Twitter. Alternatively, they could also tweet the link to @PUBG. They needed to add “#PUBGAwards2019” and “#contest” hashtags.

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Also Read

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

In addition, players also needed to add a hashtag of the week like the #ScopeShowdown. The final date of submission was December 21, 2019.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 11:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 9, 2020 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
Gaming
PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more

Wearables

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced

Gaming

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11

Gaming

PUBG Mobile unveils the new Arena Domination map “Town” and Royale Pass Season 11
PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings
PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite got upgraded graphics settings for the new year
PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

Gaming

PUBG gets new minor update increases AR drops for Erangel and Miramar

हिंदी समाचार

बेंगलुरू, मनमाड और भुसावल रेलवे स्टेशनों पर प्रायोगिक तौर पर लगे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सिस्टम

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

Samsung ने 2019 में बेचीं Galaxy Fold की 4 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस

Realme 5i आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Honor 9 Lite यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के साथ मिला दिसंबर 2019 सिक्योरिटी पैच

News

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Smart TVs
Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details
Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

News

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14