A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

One of the most awaited games of the recent times is GTA 6 which is a long time coming. The last version of the game which is GTA 5 or V launched back in 2013. People have been waiting for the launch of the next game for years now. This series from Rockstar Games is one of the most successful in all of gaming history. GTA 5 is the second highest grossing game of all time. And now a new Easter egg of GTA 5 has been spotted on the show Better Call Saul. Also Read - New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

This new Easter egg appeared in the episode of the show’s newest episode called ‘Bagman’. Very briefly in this episode we notice that a car from the GTA series is present. This is the Bravado Banshee which was given away by Rockstar Games, West Coast Customs, and GameStop back in 2013. This may just be a very small a easy to miss callout to the game. But it shows just how popular the game really is. The Banshee is one of the most popular cars in the GTA series and has been present in all games. Also Read - Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 according to an ex-Rockstar employee

As for GTA 6, players have been clamoring for information on it for a while now. But Rockstar Games has not made any announcements of its own up until this point. Now there seems to be new rumors abound that GTA 6 could bring back Vice City. And these new rumors arose when GTA 5 players found evidence of Vice City when examining a new DLC track for the game’s online portion.

According to the people who found the evidence Rockstar may be planning to include areas of Mexico, Michigan and Chicago too this time. According to them the map shows real world topographical similarities. They even have assumptions about the title which they figure could be ‘GTA VI(CE)’. “Rockstar appear to tease what looks like a map that includes Florida and Mexico in the latest GTA 5 racing DLC’s circuit packs,” a person commented on Imgur. “Strengthening the rumours that GTA VI will be set in Vice City (Miami, Florida) and Southern American city/countries. GTA VI(CE) City seems like the title.”