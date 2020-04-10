comscore A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul
News

A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

Gaming

GTA 5 is the second highest grossing game of all time.

  • Published: April 10, 2020 1:48 PM IST
GTA 5 easter egg

One of the most awaited games of the recent times is GTA 6 which is a long time coming. The last version of the game which is GTA 5 or V launched back in 2013. People have been waiting for the launch of the next game for years now. This series from Rockstar Games is one of the most successful in all of gaming history. GTA 5 is the second highest grossing game of all time. And now a new Easter egg of GTA 5 has been spotted on the show Better Call Saul. Also Read - New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

This new Easter egg appeared in the episode of the show’s newest episode called ‘Bagman’. Very briefly in this episode we notice that a car from the GTA series is present. This is the Bravado Banshee which was given away by Rockstar Games, West Coast Customs, and GameStop back in 2013. This may just be a very small a easy to miss callout to the game. But it shows just how popular the game really is. The Banshee is one of the most popular cars in the GTA series and has been present in all games. Also Read - Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 according to an ex-Rockstar employee

As for GTA 6, players have been clamoring for information on it for a while now. But Rockstar Games has not made any announcements of its own up until this point. Now there seems to be new rumors abound that GTA 6 could bring back Vice City. And these new rumors arose when GTA 5 players found evidence of Vice City when examining a new DLC track for the game’s online portion.

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Also Read

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

According to the people who found the evidence Rockstar may be planning to include areas of Mexico, Michigan and Chicago too this time. According to them the map shows real world topographical similarities. They even have assumptions about the title which they figure could be ‘GTA VI(CE)’. “Rockstar appear to tease what looks like a map that includes Florida and Mexico in the latest GTA 5 racing DLC’s circuit packs,” a person commented on Imgur. “Strengthening the rumours that GTA VI will be set in Vice City (Miami, Florida) and Southern American city/countries. GTA VI(CE) City seems like the title.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 10, 2020 1:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
News
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

xHelper malware: All you need to know

News

xHelper malware: All you need to know

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

News

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

xHelper malware: All you need to know

Google bans Zoom for all its employees

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

Gaming

A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul
Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors
New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Gaming

New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Here's when we might actually get GTA 6

Gaming

Here's when we might actually get GTA 6

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8A 2020 स्मार्टफोन 3,020mAh बैटरी और 64जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ हुआ ऑनलाइन स्पॉट

वीवो के किफायती 5जी स्मार्टफोन का दमदार वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

BSNL दे रही Bonanza ऑफर, फ्री मिलेगी 4 महीने की सेवा

OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन में होगा फास्ट 30W वायरलेस चार्ज, ऐसे करेगा काम

Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
News
Facebook launches Quiet Mode for iOS devices
Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 confirmed to feature 90Hz display, dual speakers
Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps

News

Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps
xHelper malware: All you need to know

News

xHelper malware: All you need to know
Google bans Zoom for all its employees

News

Google bans Zoom for all its employees