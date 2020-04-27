A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon

Rumors of a new Assassin’s Creed game has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. There’s some news concerning this and it seems a reliable industry expert has revealed that we are getting a new game soon. Industry insider Shinobi602 has commented on Twitter that the new Assassin’s Creed game will be revealed soon. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

The last Assassin's Creed game to release was Assassin's Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018. And we have had a break of more than a year which was expected. But it seems we will be getting a new game from developers Ubisoft, but there is no official word about it yet. A previous leak was accidentally made by Amazon Germany who listed the game as Assassin's Creed Ragnarok – Valhalla Edition. This was up momentarily before it was taken down by the company.

Assassin’s Creed 2020: Previous leaks

A following leak from an anonymous person on Reddit suggest provides apparent details about Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok. The person claims that the next protagonist like in the previous game can either be male or female. The protagonist will probably be named Jora and the game and players can play with 3 other friends in a 4-player co-op. The RPG mechanics have been improved and there will be mythical beasts to fight again.

The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players. This time players will be taken to the Nordic regions which is home to the Vikings. Though there is no way to confirm the listing right now, Metro reported the story with a screengrab of the listing. And there is no indication that the game might even release this year. But the fact that it might Nordic in theme is highly probable because of a tease in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2.

The Easter egg involved a poster in the game which showed a Nordic God holding an Apple of Eden in his hand. The Apple of Eden is an integral part of the Assassin’s Creed game series and has appeared in all the major games so far. This was followed by reported that claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed is indeed taking us to the land of vikings.