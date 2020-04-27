comscore A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon
News

A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon

Gaming

The last Assassin’s Creed game to release was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 4:40 PM IST
Assassin's Creed Origins

Rumors of a new Assassin’s Creed game has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. There’s some news concerning this and it seems a reliable industry expert has revealed that we are getting a new game soon. Industry insider Shinobi602 has commented on Twitter that the new Assassin’s Creed game will be revealed soon. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

The last Assassin’s Creed game to release was Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which released in October 2018. And we have had a break of more than a year which was expected. But it seems we will be getting a new game from developers Ubisoft, but there is no official word about it yet. A previous leak was accidentally made by Amazon Germany who listed the game as Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok – Valhalla Edition. This was up momentarily before it was taken down by the company. Also Read - Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store

Assassin’s Creed 2020: Previous leaks

A following leak from an anonymous person on Reddit suggest provides apparent details about Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok. The person claims that the next protagonist like in the previous game can either be male or female. The protagonist will probably be named Jora and the game and players can play with 3 other friends in a 4-player co-op. The RPG mechanics have been improved and there will be mythical beasts to fight again. Also Read - New leak suggest Assassin's Creed: Ragnarok could have female protagonist

The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players. This time players will be taken to the Nordic regions which is home to the Vikings. Though there is no way to confirm the listing right now, Metro reported the story with a screengrab of the listing. And there is no indication that the game might even release this year. But the fact that it might Nordic in theme is highly probable because of a tease in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

Also Read

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

The Easter egg involved a poster in the game which showed a Nordic God holding an Apple of Eden in his hand. The Apple of Eden is an integral part of the Assassin’s Creed game series and has appeared in all the major games so far. This was followed by reported that claimed that the next Assassin’s Creed is indeed taking us to the land of vikings.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon
Laptops
Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon
Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

News

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

WhatsApp: How to stop the spread of fake news

How To

WhatsApp: How to stop the spread of fake news

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon

Gaming

A new Assassin's Creed game will apparently be revealed soon
Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege will soon let you cancel Ranked match with leavers
Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains

Gaming

Prince of Persia rumors strengthen as Ubisoft updates domains
Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Y5S1.2 update is now live on main server
Ubisoft offering Rayman Legends and other games free this month

Gaming

Ubisoft offering Rayman Legends and other games free this month

हिंदी समाचार

सामने आई रियलमी के 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, जानिए क्या नया करने वाली है कंपनी

OnePlus का वायरलेस चार्जर डॉक 3,990 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung TV Plus : सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन के लिए लॉन्च कर सकता है फ्री वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग एप

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

MIUI 12 हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास और कब मिलेगा अपडेट

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India
News
Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update
Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

News

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks
Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch