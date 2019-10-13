A new lawsuit accuses Fortnite of being as addictive as cocaine

The popular battle royale game Fortnite from publisher Epic Games has trouble brewing for it again in the form of a lawsuit. This new lawsuit that was filed on behalf a Canadian couple who claim that their children reportedly can’t control their desire to play Fortnite. The lawsuit goes on to compare Fortnite to casinos and claims that children are not mentally equipped to exercise self control. This lawsuit give Fortnite developers Epic Games to respond to the lawsuit. The lawsuit even claims that the game was developed by psychologists to, “develop the most addictive game possible.”

The plantiffs’ attorneys claimed that the lawsuit was filed because the client’s (parents) children have become addicted to the game. According to Rutgers New Jersey Medical School psychiatrist Dr. Petros Levounis, games can be created to be more addictive than others. But he did not agree with the lawsuit’s claim that the game would be as addictive as cocaine. Fortnite, PUBG and PUBG Mobile have all been at the center of controversy not just in India but internationally as well.

Numerous incidents with the game have portrayed it in poor light. Parents and others in India have even asked for a ban on the game. Despite its growing popularity, the battle-royale game has been banned at a few places. Countries like Nepal, Iraq have banned the game, while parents in UAE continue to demand a ban. The game was briefly banned in a few places in India as well. But the ban has since been lifted.

Parents and teachers continue to seek a ban on PUBG citing its numerous ill effects on children. However, to alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t really have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University. Researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.