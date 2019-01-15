comscore
A new PUBG update has made stealth kills more difficult

The new changes has increased the distance from which footsteps can be heard.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 9:38 AM IST
PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games in the world and its claim to fame has been its innovative gameplay. PUBG is a battle royale game, first of its kind and it has been praised for its realistic combat which has been better portrayed than in many other games of the kind. And with its realistic combat, comes the necessity for stealth which is also present in the game in full measure. But now it seems that the stealth component has been somewhat compromised in the game with a new update from Bluehole.

YouTuber WackyJacky101 regularly makes videos about the various aspects of the game PUBG and in his recent video he shows that he has found that the distance at which player footsteps can be heard in the game has been increased by the developers. Now this is bad news as stealth is a big part of the game and setting up ambushes and executing surprise attacks are one of the more important aspects of the game.

WackyJacky101 had a hunch that the game had changed its footsteps audible range and hence he tested out his theory and it seems he was correct and the game has changed the distance to almost 60 meters. To be more precise the distance at which standing run can now be heard has become 56 meters from 40 meters. The previous test was done by WackyJacky101 in March 2018 and the new difference can make a lot of difference in the gameplay. These changes have been noticeable since Vikendi has been introduced.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 9:38 AM IST

