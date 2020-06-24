Acer refreshes its Predator gaming lineup with new desktops and laptops

Taiwanese computer company Acer has released a whole new lineup of laptops and desktops which includes it’s Predator gaming lineup. The new gaming devices launched include Predator X25 and Predator XB3 gaming monitors, Predator Orion 9000, Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops and Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300 and Nitro 7 laptops. It has also launched a new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM which gives massages and also a Predator Cestus 350 gaming mouse.

Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300 and Nitro 7 laptops

Helios 700

Acer has launched a slew of new gaming laptops which include the Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300 and Nitro 7. The Helios 700 features a sliding HyperDrift keyboard. It features an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs.

It features a new thermal solution called Predator PowerGem, included on models with the Intel Core i9 processor. All models include three copper heat pipes, Acer CoolBoost Technology, a vapor chamber and two Acer custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans. Additionally it includes faster 2933 Hz memory (max 64 GB), an additional Thunderbolt 3 port and the latest Killer DoubleShot Pro (Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless and E3100G Ethernet). In terms of storage it features PCIe NVMe Solid State Drives in RAID and in terms of display it features a 17.3-inch 144 Hz FHD IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

Helios 300

Acer’s popular Predator Helios 300 is now available with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive. It also features the 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan, and Acer CoolBoost technologies.

Acer’s powerful and slim Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook now features a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display also features a 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space. It further supports up to three M.2 SSDs (one PCIe, two combos). It comes with three heat pipes in the thermal design, which also includes a dual-fan cooling system (featuring one 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan), CoolBoost technology.

Nitro 7

Acer’s updated Nitro 7 packs in a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. With up to three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 memory, Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6. The Nitro 7’s thermal design includes dual fans, a quad exhaust port design and Acer CoolBoost technology, which can be enabled in NitroSense It has a 15.6-inch non-glare FHD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response.

Predator Orion 9000, Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops

Orion 9000

The Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop (P09-920) packs a powerful Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor, dual NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards in SLI mode, up to three 3.5-inch HDDs and two 2.5-inch SDDs with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C hot swap dock for SSD/HDDs. Three 4.7-inch Predator FrostBlade fans provide up to 16 percent more airflow and 55 percent increased static pressure compared to prior generations along with a CPU liquid cooler fan. Integrated Killer E3100G and Intel WiFi 6 support. Overclocking can be activated at the touch of a button. An EMI-compliant edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel showcases the ARGB lighting on the internal fans and has a tool-less design to simplify upgrades. The chassis includes a convenient headset cradle, handles and wheels.

Orion 3000

The Predator Orion 3000 models on the other hand are mid-sized tower rigs. It features 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU. A 64 GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, up to 1TB2 PCIe NVMe SSD and two 3.5-inch SATA3 hard drives. Two custom-engineered Predator FrostBlade fans along with lighting on the fans and vertical light bars at the front of the case. An optional EMI-compliant tempered glass side panel showcases the components and RGB lighting within. Killer E2600 provides gigabit network performance along with Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Nitro 50

The Nitro 50 Series desktops feature 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU. Up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory. It features sharp contours and red LEDs while the 18-liter chassis is set to fit on or under a desk. It also features Predator FrostBlade cooling and 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD2 and two 3TB HDDs2.

Predator X25 and Predator XB3 gaming monitors

Predator X25

The Predator X25 Monitor has a 24.5-inch panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution. It features a 360Hz refresh rate and the latest NVIDIA G-SYNC processors. The Predator X25 can adjust its brightness and color temperature automatically based on environmental light with LightSense. AdaptiveLight automatically adjusts the monitor’s backlights.

Predator XB3

The Acer Predator XB3 series monitors include the 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV, the 27-inch Predator XB273U GS and Predator XB273U GX, plus the 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q GZ. All are certified as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, with up to 240 Hz refresh rates and up to 4K UHD resolution. These also feature a wide 178-degree viewing angles. DisplayHDR 400 supports bright images with up to a 0.5 ms (G to G) response time.

Cestus 350 gaming mouse

The Predator Cestus 350 gaming mouse features five custom profiles or leverage preset DPI (up to 16,000) settings via the hyper-accurate Pixart 3335 optical sensor and make use of 8 programmable buttons. It also supports fast wireless connectivity with a polling rate of 1 ms/1000 Hz for wireless and 0.5 ms/2000 Hz for wired.

Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM

The new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM gives a relaxing massage that leverages OSIM V-Hand Massage Technology. The ergonomic chair is highly adjustable, able to be reclined up to 145 degrees, and gamers can make use of buttons on the chair’s right-side arm rest to control two sets of rollers that mimic a pair of agile hands tracing the s-curve of the spine. Three automatic massage programs (Neck and Shoulders, Lumbar and Energize) are available.

The Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM features black carbon fiber patterned PVC leather with metallic dark gray and teal accents. It also has two built-in Bluetooth speakers on the chair’s headrest.