Free Fire Redeem Codes today, October 1: Garena released Free Fire MAX in September after a long wait. Free Fire MAX is a refreshed version of the existing Free Fire mobile game with better game modes and graphics. The original Free Fire game gained wide popularity in India ever since the government banned PUBG Mobile in the country over security concerns last year. Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds in the new season pass
Free Fire has been downloaded by millions of people in the country from the Google Play store. The game offers rewards, diamonds, and more but to get those players to need to pay real money. Garena releases redeem codes every day, which allow players to win diamonds, characters, pets, and more for free. To redeem these rewards, players just need to copy and paste one of the codes (mentioned below) and redeem them via the Free Fire redemption website. Also Read - Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours
Note: These redeem codes are available one-time and active only for today. So, you must be quick at using these codes to win free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more
Free Fire redeem codes for today (October 1)
FF22NYW94A00 — Cupid Scar Redeem Code
FF5XZSZM6LEF — Titan Scar Redeem Code
FFTQT5IRMCNX — Bunny MP40 Redeem Code
FF7WSM0CN44Z — M1887 WinterLand Redeem Code
FFA9UVHX4H7D — M1887 Punch Man Redeem Code
FFA0ES11YL2D — Poker MP40 Redeem Code
FFX60C2IIVYU — Arctic blue Redeem Code
FFXVGG8NU4YB — Custom Room Redeem Code
FFE4E0DIKX2D — Gloo wall Skin Redeem Code
54Q641CY3G7L
P68VKRMV9HF4
QGEWDGF232C6
U8K536JZZITN
G84QOKPEZS9J
06JURQEI8W7A
TGE6FS9B0UIL
28194WW2ALC1
H1SXQITC83IU
W0FRSNTFKZQY
1INZUHNQEREN
GYH5EZ6UA1E5
PC8WYOB3ZMN0
OY0EXFIBMBCT
AVBLBR0MZD28
7XI5UY6U2UR6
PR8CRMCD5XNQ
L612DD11GLT8
MDMQEMS0NBLU
9SYUXRNVAI6Z
4DG33OSN8KCJ
L4FBKRMIED22
K1YNAMFY5MJ6
HXJOITQ2VDFJ
YMXWFWRZTEDV
RVBD12K7MR83
LUAX2KVTTYEI
52Z7Q2J74VC1
0PTCP2X64OC5
FPJ6I9VB46NZ
0R3286ARRRO8
ELNBNA4H64SQ
COIKDKAS9ARB
74ASVM6ICXM2
M23OB6BAF8PO
KRB5VVDQWGCK
3AUDPP2EJMCJ
EHZYLENHX9QO
58M85AHKY6TY
RCZK54U5MPB6
VUIWT4W1K86W
VGQY1GTT27MH
To redeem these codes, you can head to the Free Fire redemption site, log in with social or Apple ID, copy and paste one of the codes, and then click on the Confirm option. You must note that these free rewards will take around 24 hours to show on the in-mail section.