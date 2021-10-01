Free Fire Redeem Codes today, October 1: Garena released Free Fire MAX in September after a long wait. Free Fire MAX is a refreshed version of the existing Free Fire mobile game with better game modes and graphics. The original Free Fire game gained wide popularity in India ever since the government banned PUBG Mobile in the country over security concerns last year. Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds in the new season pass

Free Fire has been downloaded by millions of people in the country from the Google Play store. The game offers rewards, diamonds, and more but to get those players to need to pay real money. Garena releases redeem codes every day, which allow players to win diamonds, characters, pets, and more for free. To redeem these rewards, players just need to copy and paste one of the codes (mentioned below) and redeem them via the Free Fire redemption website.

Note: These redeem codes are available one-time and active only for today. So, you must be quick at using these codes to win free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (October 1)

FF22NYW94A00 — Cupid Scar Redeem Code

FF5XZSZM6LEF — Titan Scar Redeem Code

FFTQT5IRMCNX — Bunny MP40 Redeem Code

FF7WSM0CN44Z — M1887 WinterLand Redeem Code

FFA9UVHX4H7D — M1887 Punch Man Redeem Code

FFA0ES11YL2D — Poker MP40 Redeem Code

FFX60C2IIVYU — Arctic blue Redeem Code

FFXVGG8NU4YB — Custom Room Redeem Code

FFE4E0DIKX2D — Gloo wall Skin Redeem Code

54Q641CY3G7L

P68VKRMV9HF4

QGEWDGF232C6

U8K536JZZITN

G84QOKPEZS9J

06JURQEI8W7A

TGE6FS9B0UIL

28194WW2ALC1

H1SXQITC83IU

W0FRSNTFKZQY

1INZUHNQEREN

GYH5EZ6UA1E5

PC8WYOB3ZMN0

OY0EXFIBMBCT

AVBLBR0MZD28

7XI5UY6U2UR6

PR8CRMCD5XNQ

L612DD11GLT8

MDMQEMS0NBLU

9SYUXRNVAI6Z

4DG33OSN8KCJ

L4FBKRMIED22

K1YNAMFY5MJ6

HXJOITQ2VDFJ

YMXWFWRZTEDV

RVBD12K7MR83

LUAX2KVTTYEI

52Z7Q2J74VC1

0PTCP2X64OC5

FPJ6I9VB46NZ

0R3286ARRRO8

ELNBNA4H64SQ

COIKDKAS9ARB

74ASVM6ICXM2

M23OB6BAF8PO

KRB5VVDQWGCK

3AUDPP2EJMCJ

EHZYLENHX9QO

58M85AHKY6TY

RCZK54U5MPB6

VUIWT4W1K86W

VGQY1GTT27MH

To redeem these codes, you can head to the Free Fire redemption site, log in with social or Apple ID, copy and paste one of the codes, and then click on the Confirm option. You must note that these free rewards will take around 24 hours to show on the in-mail section.