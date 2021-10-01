comscore Active Free Fire Redeem Codes Today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get Free Diamonds, Rewards
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more
News

Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

Gaming

Free Fire has been downloaded by millions of people in the country from the Google Play store. The game offers rewards, diamonds, and more but to get those players to need to pay real money. Garena releases redeem codes every day, which allow players to win diamonds, characters, pets, and more for free. Check Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, October 1.

Free-Fire

Free Fire Redeem Codes today, October 1: Garena released Free Fire MAX in September after a long wait. Free Fire MAX is a refreshed version of the existing Free Fire mobile game with better game modes and graphics. The original Free Fire game gained wide popularity in India ever since the government banned PUBG Mobile in the country over security concerns last year. Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds in the new season pass

Free Fire has been downloaded by millions of people in the country from the Google Play store. The game offers rewards, diamonds, and more but to get those players to need to pay real money. Garena releases redeem codes every day, which allow players to win diamonds, characters, pets, and more for free. To redeem these rewards, players just need to copy and paste one of the codes (mentioned below) and redeem them via the Free Fire redemption website. Also Read - Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Note: These redeem codes are available one-time and active only for today. So, you must be quick at using these codes to win free rewards. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Free Fire redeem codes for today (October 1)

FF22NYW94A00 — Cupid Scar Redeem Code

FF5XZSZM6LEF — Titan Scar Redeem Code

FFTQT5IRMCNX — Bunny MP40 Redeem Code

FF7WSM0CN44Z — M1887 WinterLand Redeem Code

FFA9UVHX4H7D — M1887 Punch Man Redeem Code

FFA0ES11YL2D — Poker MP40 Redeem Code

FFX60C2IIVYU — Arctic blue Redeem Code

FFXVGG8NU4YB — Custom Room Redeem Code

FFE4E0DIKX2D — Gloo wall Skin Redeem Code

54Q641CY3G7L
P68VKRMV9HF4
QGEWDGF232C6
U8K536JZZITN
G84QOKPEZS9J
06JURQEI8W7A
TGE6FS9B0UIL
28194WW2ALC1
H1SXQITC83IU
W0FRSNTFKZQY
1INZUHNQEREN
GYH5EZ6UA1E5
PC8WYOB3ZMN0
OY0EXFIBMBCT
AVBLBR0MZD28
7XI5UY6U2UR6
PR8CRMCD5XNQ
L612DD11GLT8
MDMQEMS0NBLU
9SYUXRNVAI6Z
4DG33OSN8KCJ
L4FBKRMIED22
K1YNAMFY5MJ6
HXJOITQ2VDFJ
YMXWFWRZTEDV
RVBD12K7MR83
LUAX2KVTTYEI
52Z7Q2J74VC1
0PTCP2X64OC5
FPJ6I9VB46NZ
0R3286ARRRO8
ELNBNA4H64SQ
COIKDKAS9ARB
74ASVM6ICXM2
M23OB6BAF8PO
KRB5VVDQWGCK
3AUDPP2EJMCJ
EHZYLENHX9QO
58M85AHKY6TY
RCZK54U5MPB6
VUIWT4W1K86W
VGQY1GTT27MH

To redeem these codes, you can head to the Free Fire redemption site, log in with social or Apple ID,  copy and paste one of the codes, and then click on the Confirm option. You must note that these free rewards will take around 24 hours to show on the in-mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 1, 2021 8:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?
Features
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?
Most-watched web series and movies on Netflix: Bridgerton tops web series, Extraction no. 1 in movies

Entertainment

Most-watched web series and movies on Netflix: Bridgerton tops web series, Extraction no. 1 in movies

Free Fire MAX top alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

Photo Gallery

Free Fire MAX top alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

Top 5 Free Fire MAX alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Free Fire MAX alternatives: From BGMI to Creative Destruction

5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

News

5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in pics: Looks like Mi 11 Lite with more power

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in pics: Looks like Mi 11 Lite with more power

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in pics: Looks like Mi 11 Lite with more power

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in pics: Looks like Mi 11 Lite with more power

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards

Most-watched web series and movies on Netflix: Bridgerton tops web series, Extraction no. 1 in movies

5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

Realme Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price

iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards

Gaming

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards
Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds to earn items

Gaming

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds to earn items
Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours
Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more
Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

Gaming

Free Fire OB30 update: New features, gameplay, APK, OBB download links, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire की Moco है साइबर वर्ल्ड की लीजेंड, इसकी एबिलिटी ढूंढ निकालती है छिपे दुश्मन

Free Fire Max में इस तरह करें सेंसिटिविटी सेटिंग्स, बेहतर होगी गेमिंग

Vivo X70 Pro+ vs OnePlus 9 Pro: आपके लिए कौनसा फोन है बेहतर?

Free Fire Redeem code for today: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे DJ Alok, फ्री डायमंड्स और भी बहुत कुछ

Free Fire Max पसंद है तो एंड्राइड फोन पर ट्राई कीजिए ये 5 बैटल रोयाल गेम्स

Latest Videos

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

News

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards
Gaming
Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards
Most-watched web series and movies on Netflix: Bridgerton tops web series, Extraction no. 1 in movies

Entertainment

Most-watched web series and movies on Netflix: Bridgerton tops web series, Extraction no. 1 in movies
5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

News

5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier
Realme Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price

News

Realme Robot Vacuum-Mop, Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price
iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

News

iPad Air 2022 OLED displays cancelled, to launch in 2024: Report

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers