Activision announces Call of Duty: Mobile crossed 150 million downloads

Game publisher Activision Blizzard has become extremely successful in the mobile platform with the release of Call of Duty: Mobile. In its earnings call the company has announced that the mobile battle royale game has officially crossed 150 million downloads. The game has been creating new records for the number of downloads since it launched back in October 2019. The game has been developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studios which is also behind the development of PUBG Mobile.

According to reports, Activision during the results conference call said that the games has exceeded its expectations. This is the reason why the company is focusing more on the mobile platform now. The game has been breaking download records since it launched with becoming the most downloaded game in as little as the first day itself. Recently analytics firm Sensor Tower, revealed that the game picked up nearly 21 million installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in October.

The last Call of Duty: Mobile update introduced a new Lunar Festival Event. This new event is a login event which is taking place until February 9. This event gives players the chance to get their hands on the on the PDW-57 – Lunar New Year weapon variant along with several other themed items. Players just have to login each day throughout the event to grab all of that gear.

Besides this there is a new Crimson Dash Event which is described as, “We are back with a unique draw just for Lunar New Year and this time with Seraph’s (from Black Ops 3 & 4) Freak Show operator skin and a brand weapon, the assault rifle HBRa3 – Dragon Dance. As per usual, there are plenty of other rare themed items in the draw to snag and with no XP cards or credits in sight.”

There is also a Challenges and Collection event which is part of the Lunar Festival Event. This is a collection event where players can complete event challenges like normal, and they’ll have three different types to choose from, but this time around each completion will players collection item that they can trade in to acquire Lunar New Year themed items.