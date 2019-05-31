Activision announces Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare launch date

We now officially have a look at the upcoming Call of Duty game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it is a reboot of the 2007 game of the same name from the company. Publisher of the game, Activision, has announced that the game will be made available on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Besides this the publisher has also detailed some exciting things regarding both cross-play and the season pass that is usually offered with CoD games.

According to developers Infinity Ward, the new Modern Warfare is not a remake of the older game, rather a reboot, and the new game does not take place in the same universe as the present trilogy. This gives the developers more room to work with the game. But gamers can still expect some familiar faces which include Captain Price, who is back but with a new voice actor.

Unlike last year, this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature a return of the much awaited single player campaign. And from what has been made apparent up until now, the single player campaign will probably feature Russian interactions with the Middle East. Enemies in the game will be from an ultra-nationalist group, which will apparently be helping to execute terrorist attacks in major cities, for example London.

Though there are so concrete details about what the game will feature from Infinity Ward, we can very well expect a Multiplayer mode. And from what the devs mentioned during the reveal of the trailer of the game, the single player campaign progress will be carried over to the multiplayer mode. This potentially means that players will have to play the single player campaign to unlock killstreaks, perks, and weapons. Activision, on its part, has mentioned that it will not be selling a season pass that restricts access to new, post-launch multiplayer maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that launched in 2007 has been heralded a landmark game, and it was even remastered in the year 2016. That game is apparently different from this one even though it has been termed as one of the most influential games of the 21st century.