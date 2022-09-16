Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 announced: Check details

Activision hosted its gaming event dedicated to its Call of Duty franchise last night. At its Call of Duty: Next event, the company announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. In addition to that, the game maker also announced Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which will launch this November 16 as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season One. The game will be free to play for everyone. Also Read - Activision announces Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Check launch date, other details

The newly announced game features key learnings from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) as well as community feedback and multiplayer gameplay.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features

Al Mazrah

On the feature front, the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will feature a new map dubbed as Al Mazrah, which will include custom weaponry, and a vast landscape. “Expect to drop into a massive metropolitan area featuring coastal towns, depots, desert, rocky peaks, subterranean spaces, industrial areas, rivers, and an entire city to explore. Reconnoiter by land, air… and water,” Activision wrote in a blog post.

“In fact, Al Mazrah is so expansive, there’s a dedicated blog giving a first look and overview of the major points of interest, including hints on [REDACTED] locations for veteran players,” the company added.

New vehicles

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 also includes tactical vehicle, UTV, light tank, heavy chopper, and rigid inflatable boat among others. Players can also customise the vehicle that they are driving with a skin, including the free “Floor It” Vehicle Skin that can be unlocked during the Open Beta. Players will also be able to climb or drop onto vehicles, damage tires and doors, shoot out windows, and be on the lookout for gasoline, as every vehicle (including boats and helicopters) gradually runs out of fuel.

The Shop

The game will also include The Shop, which is an enhanced Buy Station that to buy and upgrade equipment and weapons, including the custom weapons that players created before dropping in. These custom weapons will be constructed in the Gunsmith and they will take up players’ weapon slots. “Tacticals and Lethals are very common ground loot. Perks will not be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 at launch,” Activision added.

Additionally, players will be able to buy back a teammate after they have been taken down either in combat, or failed to return from the all-new Gulag.

DMZ Mode

The game will also feature a special Extraction Mode called DMZ. While Activision didn’t share many details about its upcoming game, it did says that “the main premise is about choosing your own experience within the warzone, working socially if you wish, and collecting gear to keep in your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory and utilize from match to match.”

“We’ll have much more to share about the host of new challenges, bounties, gameplay features and more when DMZ drops alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” the game maker added.